BIG STONE GAP — For most of the year, Union appeared to have taken over as the new torchbearer for Region 2D boys basketball.
But before claiming the regional mantle, the Bears had to pass one final test: beat defending 2D champion and perennial powerhouse Gate City in the final.
Union (14-3) relied on its triple-threat scoring attack of Bradley Bunch, Alex Rasnick and Sean Cusano and a solid defensive effort to pass the test in a 59-51 win Saturday in the regional championship game at the Bear Den.
Union advanced to Wednesday’s VHSL Class 2 semifinals. The Bears will host the winner between Radford and Floyd County, whose game was postponed until Sunday because of inclement weather.
JUMP-START
The Bears jumped to a quick 9-2 lead and never trailed. But that’s not to say Zack Moore’s squad didn’t have to withstand several challenges from the Blue Devils before winning the program’s first regional crown.
That came as no surprise to Moore, who has watched Gate City collect several district and regional titles over the years. He knew after the Blue Devils upended Southwest District top seed Graham on Friday in the regional semifinals, they would be ready for Saturday.
“They’re too well coached. They have too much pride and what their culture is down there and they didn’t get to the region championship game by luck,” Moore said of the Blue Devils. “They didn’t travel two hours last night and beat them and it was luck.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, even when we got up. They’re a group that’s not going to let up. We hung on. We hung on.
“We’ve had a tough time beating them. Everybody’s had a tough time beating them and it just speaks volumes to their coach, their program, their kids, their community and their school,” he added. “I’ve told (Gate City coach) Scotty (Vermillion) every year he’s the best coach, he’s got the best program, he’s usually got the best player. I told him I think I’ve got a couple of the best players this year.”
SETTING THE PACE
Union’s quick start continued through the first two quarters as the Bears built a 29-15 halftime advantage.
Gate City (10-6) began to cut into the lead in the third and had it down to 41-33 by the end of the period.
In the fourth, the Blue Devils pulled within six, but Union kept its offense in overdrive — thanks to Rasnick. He scored 10 of his 18 points in the final quarter to help Union take its third win over Gate City this season.
“It’s always hard to beat a team three times, especially Gate City because they’ve always been a good basketball team,” Rasnick said. “We came out here and played our game and played defense real well and passed the ball around and we got the win.”
Rasnick finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Bunch had 21 points and Cusano recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.
Gate City got 28 points from Eli Starnes. Luke Reed did not score for the Blue Devils but pulled down eight rebounds.
STRONG EFFORT
Despite getting with six halfway through the fourth, the Blue Devils struggled to match baskets with the Bears.
“Those guys are good,” Vermillion said of Union. “They’ve played basketball a long time together. Zack has just grown up as a coach and has figured out how to win. He’s got a bunch of nice players.”
Gate City’s veteran coach was proud of his team’s season after significant roster losses from last season’s state runner-up team. This was projected by most to be a rebuilding year for the Blue Devils, but they fell just one game short of a return to the state semifinals.
“The fight that our seniors showed this past few weeks was really exceptional,” Vermillion said. “I’ve coached 23 years and I’ve probably never had a team that changed like they did from December to February. I’m really super proud.”