WISE — When Bradley Bunch was a freshman, Union boys basketball coach Zack Moore was not sure the small guard could help his team win any games.
Three seasons, a state championship, a growing spurt and Bunch being named the VHSL Class 2 player of the year last season removed, Moore feels a lot different about the 6-foot-6 post player.
Bunch had another stellar night Saturday, finishing with a game-high 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Bears to a 68-54 win over Virginia High in the Region 2D championship at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
The Bears (22-5) also got plenty of help from fellow seniors Malachi Jenkins, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Noah Jordan, who had 10 points.
The Bears move on to host James River on Friday in the state quarterfinals. Virginia High (18-9) will travel to Radford Friday in another state quarterfinal contest.
TAKING CONTROL
The regional championship was the second straight for Union.
The Bears jumped on top 14-6, but Virginia High got back within 25-22 at halftime.
“I didn’t like how we ended the half,” Moore said. “They got comfortable on offense and got some easy baskets on us.
“Offensively, we were letting them get into our space too much and make things difficult for us.”
Union outscored Virginia High 27-9 after halftime.
“I challenged them in the second half and they really responded,” Moore said. “Once we got up to eight or 10, we went to zone (defense) and I think that slowed them down on offense.”
Another big factor in the outcome was rebounding. Union finished with a 42-24 advantage on the boards.
“I told them if we were plus-double digits (in rebounds) that we would win,” Moore said.
The Bearcats outscored the Bears 23-16 in the final period, but the Bears’ cushion was too great.
Virginia High got 16 points and seven rebounds from Aquemini Martin. Dante Worley scored 15.
CENTRAL BACK ON TOP
It’s been a couple of years, but Wise Central is back on top of the Region 2D girls basketball scene.
The Lady Warriors withstood challenge after challenge from Gate City to take a 47-44 win in the Region 2D title game.
Central (23-5) earned its first regional crown since 2019, the same year the Lady Warriors won their most recent state championship.
Central will host Alleghany on Friday in the Class 2 quarterfinals. Gate City (17-12) will travel to Region C champ Radford that day.
A highly contested first half found Central holding a 36-32 lead, but the Lady Warriors jumped out to a 10-point advantage in the first three minutes of the second half.
Gate City battled back, however, and trimmed its deficit to four points, 36-32, by the end of the quarter.
It was that kind of game.
“We had a 10-point lead and bang-bang, in two possessions they had a 3-point shot and had a three-point play and it was back to a four-point ballgame,” Central coach Robin Dotson said.
The Lady Warriors continually answered Lady Blue Devils runs.
Gate City tied the game at 39 with 4:08 remaining, but Central outscored the Lady Devils 8-5 down the stretch to pull out the win.
“I’m just tickled to death,” Dotson said. “We got a good win over a quality team. We took their best shot and held them off at the end.”
Emmah McAmis led Central with 21 points, and Jill Sturgill had 11.
Jaydyn Carrico finished with 12 points for Gate City, which connected on only 1 of 12 3-point attempts.
“We were 1-of-12 from the 3-point line and that hurt us. They shot 17 free throws and we shot six and that hurt,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “They got a lot more opportunities than we did in that respect. It’s hard to win like that.”