BIG STONE GAP — Union accomplished its first goal Thursday.
Now the waiting begins.
Bradley Bunch scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Bears (11-3, 11-1) to a 79-46 Mountain 7 District basketball win over Ridgeview at the Bears Den.
The win gave Union the regular-season Mountain 7 championship, its first district title in eight years.
It also marks the first time a team other than Gate City has won the Mountain 7 boys basketball title.
“As far as winning the district, that was our No. 1 goal coming into the season,” Bears coach Zack Moore said. “Once you get to check that one off, then you go to something else. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.
“I’m happy for the guys and I’m happy for our program. But we want to keep going. Gate City has dominated this district for so long that it kind of feels good that someone else wins it besides them.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Just like everyone else in the Mountain 7 District, Moore’s team did not know what was in store for it Thursday night.
Either way, the Bears earned the Mountain 7’s top spot in the Region 2D tournament that is scheduled to begin Feb. 9.
The looming question over the Mountain 7 is whether there will be a district tournament next week before regional play begins.
The Mountain 7 principals were scheduled to vote on whether to have boys and girls basketball tournaments on Friday morning.
Whether or not there is a Mountain 7 tournament, Ridgeview (8-5, 6-5) can do no worse than finish tied for second with Gate City if the Blue Devils defeat John Battle Saturday.
A Battle victory would put Ridgeview in sole possession of second place in the district and drop Gate City (7-5, 5-5) to third heading into the postseason next week.
If there is no Mountain 7 District tournament, there is still a possibility of Gate City and Ridgeview playing each other at some point next week to determine the second and third seeds from the district heading into the regional tournament.
“I’m not really sure,” Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said of the possibility of a district tournament. “We’re kind of taking it day by day. I think the principals are meeting on it (Friday). And that’s what I told our guys. We’ve just got to be ready for anything.”
FAST START
Union set the quick pace early in the game to pull away for the win over the Wolfpack.
Bunch scored 20 points in the first half to help the Bears to a 35-20 halftime lead.
“We just did our thing and we did our defense,” Bunch said. “It’s always defense first and the offense will follow.”
Bunch said getting a chance to win a district championship was extra incentive for the Bears.
“It’s exciting. We just work our butts off in practice and we’re glad that we won. Now, we’re gunning for our next goal.”
POINT TOTALS
In addition to Bunch’s game-high 24 points, the Bears got 23 points — including 20 in the second half — from Alex Rasnick and 16 points and sevens assists from Sean Cusano.
Gabe Brown led Ridgeview with 21 points.