TAZEWELL — Union’s Ben Hersel has found his stride when it comes to running cross country events.
Hersel was the top Class 2 finisher last week in the Mountain 7 District cross country championships.
Wednesday he continued his hot streak by taking the individual championship in the Region 2D championships at Lincolnshire Park.
“We just started getting our groove of things, and it just kind of helped me,” Hersel said.
He said the effort of his team has helped him improve as the team has improved.
“We just started to get more serious and we started working on it a little bit harder in practice and we just tried to get better in the postseason,” Hersel said. “We just run as a team all the time. It’s just really all of us together.”
PACK MENTALITY
Union’s plan as a team was to run in a pack to help pace the Bears over the challenging course.
“We tried to stay together as much as possible,” Hersel said. “Then right at the first mile we kind of started getting a little farther up from them.
“We tried to stay in a group together up front. It’s just all about practicing together. We just know how to run together.”
The plan worked to near perfection for the Bears, who placed four runners in the top six and claimed the first three positions.
Hersel took the winning time of 17:52, followed by teammates Dorian Almer and defending Region 2D champ Asher Whitt with times of 18:06 and 18:20.09.
Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy almost broke up the top three from Union.
Rhudy registered a time of 18:20.38, just a couple of steps behind Whitt.
Gate City’s Ethan Dingus rounded out the top five with a 18:30, while Union’s Isaiah Pennington had a time of 18:41 for a sixth-place finish.
TEAM SCORES
Union’s top three finishes helped the Bears to a team score of 21, well ahead of second place Gate City, which finished with a 72.
Wise Central finished third with an 84, followed by Tazewell (110), Virginia High (118), John Battle (134) and Marion (176).
Union, Gate City and Central all qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state championships on Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
The top five individuals not on the three state-qualifying teams also advanced to the state meet.
Tazewell’s Rhudy leads that group of individuals, which also includes Virginia High’s Brett Goss and Omar Said, John Battle’s Graham Wiles and Marion’s Jeramy Salks.
LADY BEARCATS TAKE TITLE
In the girls regional championship, Virginia High’s Myra Kariuki finished fourth with a time of 22:36 to lead the Lady Bearcats to the team trophy with a score of 32.
John Battle, led by fifth-place finisher Kendall Jarvis (23:11), placed second among the four teams with a 43, while Tazewell was third with a 69.
Gate City rounded out the team scores with an 89.
Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy (19:55) and Lauren Keene (21:10) finished one and two in the individual category.
INDIVIDUALS TO STATE
Along with Virginia High, John Battle and Tazewell advancing to the Nov. 13 Class 2 state championships, five individuals advanced to the state event.
Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp led the group of individuals after finishing third at the regional meet with a time of 21:34.
Lauren Pearce, of Graham, also qualified for the state meet, along with Union’s Amelia Hamilton, Gate City’s Alexis Thacker and Central’s Laykin Yates.