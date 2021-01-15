GATE CITY — A lot of boys basketball teams might not have been able to handle Gate City’s defensive intensity and effort Thursday night, but Union has a veteran group and the Bears certainly have the weapons to get things done.
Pulling away down the stretch, Union (5-1, 5-0) remained perfect inside the Mountain 7 District with a 59-39 victory at Gate City Middle School, an outcome that came much tougher than an ordinary 20-point blowout.
“Gate City has got a lot of pride and that’s why they’ve been so good ... besides the (offensive) talent they’ve had (through the years),” said veteran Union coach Zack Moore. “They play with a lot of pride and passion and they don’t give up, and they make everything tough for you.
“We knew it’d be tough and we were very fortunate to get a win ... by one point or by 20, it doesn’t matter. I’m just glad to get out of here with a win.”
BEARS HAVE THE AMMO
Down 12-7 after one quarter, Union broke free of an 18-18 deadlock in the final 2:15 of the first half with two Alex Rasnick free throws and back-to-back, assisted cutting layups from Caiden Bartee and Sean Cusano.
Union, up 24-19 at intermission, then blitzed the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-4) with a 13-4 spurt to open the second half, leaving the Bears in sudden command.
Rasnick and Noah Jordan, both of whom hit three 3-point jumpers, each nailed a triple from up top to get the rally started. An old-fashioned 3-point play by Bradley Bunch, scoring in transition off a slick Eurostep, finished the outburst, leaving Union in control at 37-23 with 3:25 left in the third period.
A 5-8 senior guard, Rasnick led all scorers with 19 points. Bunch, a 6-5 junior, contributed 13 points and Cusano, a 6-6 sophomore, added 11.
Moore, a 15th-year head coach, is glad to have veterans — four returning starters — who can deal with the in-your-shorts defense that Gate City can play.
“If we didn’t, then we’d be on the other (losing) side,” Moore said. “We handled it OK, although I think we can handle it better. But you know, they put you in tough spots and they wear you down.
“We got tired and we got in deep foul trouble in the first half. We had to play a lot without Bradley, and you can see how much better we are with him in there.”
BLUE DEVILS STILL SEARCHING
Gate City, which had the Bears a bit on their heels early, simply couldn’t find the offense needed to keep pace with the seasoned Union attack.
The Blue Devils, who did get a nice 12-point outing from 6-4 senior pivot Matthew Gose, trailed 41-33 after three quarters, but Scott Vermillion’s team missed four of four free throws and four of four floor attempts to open the final period, and suddenly Union was back up to a 52-33 edge with 4:10 to play.
Gate City connected on 15 of 46 floor attempts and just 7 of 18 free throws.
“We’re still learning how to run our motion (offense). Obviously it’s not effective right now,” Vermillion said. “You know, you can’t go 7 for 20 (sic) from the free-throw line — two or three of those are the front ends of one-and-ones — and that’s the difference in the game if you look at it.
“We’ve got to hit shots, or we’ve got to keep the other team scoring. But again, you’ve got to score, and we go on dry runs. ... Ultimately you have to score.”