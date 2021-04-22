SALEM — Union fell short of its ultimate goal of repeating as VHSL Class 2 state champions Thursday, but Bears cross country coach Mark Castle was happy nonetheless with his team’s showing and effort at Green Hill Park.
“We’re very well pleased,” Castle said after his team finished third behind Alleghany and runner-up Radford. “We battled through some injuries this year. We had a couple of kids today that we didn’t know if they were going to be able to run. Not only did they run; they ran well. I couldn’t be any more proud of my kids if they had won. We’re super excited.
“Anytime you can be in the top five in the state in any sport, that’s something to be very proud of. We got some young kids and they showed up today. And they battled hard and we’re proud of them.”
How young is Union’s cross country team? There’s not a senior on the squad.
“We don’t lose anybody. So we’re awfully excited about next (season),” Castle said. “This group of kids, I can’t wait to see them in the afternoons. I can’t wait to get with them and have practice. They’re just a great bunch of young men and they love each other. They’re a family.”
Union junior and Region 2D individual champion Asher Whitt had the best time of the day for the Bears with an 18:02.
Whitt’s time was good enough for 15th in the meet and earned him all-state honors.
“It’s very exciting. I’m very happy to be all-state,” Whitt said.
The junior said having the season moved from the fall of last year to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult to deal with for everyone because the season was so condensed.
“With next season being longer, we’re definitely going to have a better base to run off of rather than what we had this season.”
Radford’s William Hartig took the individual gold medal with a time of 16:27.
In the girls Class 2 state championships, Glenvar’s Carley Wilkes took the individual title with an 18:13, while Radford took the team trophy with a score of 52 to outdistance Alleghany’s 60.
Virginia High scored 119 to finish fourth behind third-place Clarke County, which racked up 97 points.
RUNNING INTO THE RECORD BOOK
Wise Central, the Region 2D runner-up, placed eighth in the meet, but had a runner enter the school’s record book.
Sophomore Lydia Slemp finished with a time of 21:21, good for eighth place and good enough to make her the school's first female cross country runner to earn all-state honors.
“We’ve had some good girl runners come through our program, but it’s tough up here. She’s the first one to break through,” Central coach Brian Mills said. “We knew coming up here that she was our best shot of finishing up front.”
Because of the short season, Mills said he’s not been pushing Slemp as hard because of a possible injury before the state meet.
“Really we’ve been holding her back,” the coach said. “She actually ran her best lap today and it’s when it counted.”
Slemp said it was her goal coming into the state championships to make the top 15 and gain an all-state medal.
Despite the pandemic shutting down things last fall, including the cross country season, Slemp said she continued conditioning by running a lot near her home and through downtown Wise.
“I ran quite a bit. I ran five to six days a week,” she said. “I’ve been running a lot of distance and a lot of timed runs. I’ve been trying to put the work in.”
She hopes the work continues to pay off when she begins her next season in the fall.