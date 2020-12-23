BIG STONE GAP — Gate City coach Scott Vermillion was not sure of the exact number.
Union coach Zack Moore was happy with the accomplishment but said it was only one win for his team.
Still, Wednesday’s 64-36 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win was a significant victory for Moore’s Bears and closed one of numerous chapters in the storied history of Gate City basketball.
The victory for Union was the first loss for Gate City against a Mountain 7 foe since the district was established in 2017.
The loss ended the Blue Devils’ streak of 82 consecutive wins against district foes dating back to the old Clinch Mountain District when the Blue Devils lost to Lebanon on Jan. 24, 2015.
“I don’t even know what the streak was at, that’s the honest truth,” Vermillion said. “That’s a good win for them. It’s a very good team they have.”
The victory was the first win over Gate City for Union since January 2015.
Moore said the win was a big one for his team, but not just because of the streak.
“They’re all big. We’re 1-0 in the district and that’s what I told the guys,” Moore said after the game. “We can get a lot better. We knew they would be a tough opponent because they always are, and we’re just happy to be 1-0 in the district.”
A key in the win, Moore said, was that his team was ready to match the blue-collar, physical type of play Gate City brings to every game.
“We talked about how it was going to be physical and you’ve just to play physical back,” the Bears coach said. “You can’t wait for a referee to call a foul. You’ve just got to keep playing. You’ve got to be strong with the ball.”
Union (1-1, 1-0) led 30-20 at halftime. The Bears came out strong in the third quarter and controlled the momentum for the entire second half.
“The start of the third has just not been our thing,” Moore said. “It wasn't last year and it wasn’t Monday night against Science Hill.
“We let them have it at halftime. We felt like we should have been up more. We felt like we left too many points out there. We also felt like (Gate City) was dominating all the hustle battles, the loose balls and things like that. And I feel like we won that in the second half.”
NUMBERS GAME
Bradley Bunch led Union and all scorers with 17 points, while Sean Cusano had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bears also got 13 points from Alex Rasnick.
Gate City was led by the nine-point effort of Jacob Taylor.