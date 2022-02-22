CHURCH HILL — After a season in which the struggles sometimes seemed overwhelming, the Unicoi County boys basketball team experienced a night of celebration.
The Blue Devils defeated Elizabethton 63-62 in overtime to capture Tuesday’s District 1-3A tournament title at Volunteer. Lucas Slagle, who has shown incredible resilience following his mother’s death, scored 16 points and earned the tournament’s MVP award.
It was Unicoi County’s first district championship since 2018.
“This is awesome,” Slagle said. ”We had guys step up through the season, and the team we’ve turned into, it’s amazing. It’s a family, a bond we have. We come in every day and work. When everything was going on, they were there every day. They spent days at the hospital and they were there for me every second.”
On the court, the Blue Devils endured a seven-game losing streak but persevered.
Elizabethton (15-13) rallied late to force overtime and again in the extra period after the Devils went up by five points on the last of Eli Johnson’s team-best 18 points.
Bryson Peterson added 15 points for Unicoi County and Grant Hensley had 11.
“This is a surreal moment. I’m so happy for our guys,” Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons said. “We’ve been through so much, the seven-game losing streak. Our guys take everything personal and play with a chip on their shoulders. ...
“Every preview for the conference never mentioned us. That’s something our guys took to heart. They came to work through injury, sickness and all the personal things they’ve endured. To see them cut down that net, that’s an unreal feeling.”
Nicholas Wilson paced Elizabethton (15-13) with 18 points. Bryson Rollins added 16 and Jake Roberts 14 for the Cyclones, who had a couple of chances to win in regulation.
“It was right there to win it and the shots didn’t go,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We battled back in overtime when we were down by five. We kept fighting. This team has been dialed in this last little bit. I can’t say enough good things about their efforts.”
FALCONS FEND OFF PATRIOTS
In the third-place game, Joltin Harrison scored on a putback at the buzzer to lift Volunteer to a 51-49 win over Sullivan East.
The Falcons (21-11) survived a furious rally that saw the Patriots force a tie in the closing minute.
Harrison, who finished with nine points, said he was simply at the right place at the right time.
“I was walking on the court and thinking how every kid dreams of hitting a game-winner,” he said. “I just thought how this place would go crazy. It just happened.
“The whole team swarmed me and it felt great.”
Volunteer moved out front 49-44 on a pair of Garrison Barrett free throws with 18 seconds left. East’s Dylan Bartley then raced down the court and, double-covered, launched a 30-foot shot that banked in. The Patriots followed by getting a turnover and Bartley found Masun Tate under the basket for an assist with four seconds left.
After an East timeout, the Falcons’ Jon Wes Lovelace put up a shot and Harrison was there for the rebound off the miss.
Barrett had a game-high 19 points and Andrew Knittel finished with 10 for Volunteer.
All four East players who scored reached double figures. Bartley finished with 18 points, Braden Standbridge added 11, and Logan Murray and Tate had 10 each.
“Bartley is going to draw a lot of attention,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “We had several people take turns guarding him. Jon, Andrew and Joltin had him some, and we tried to wear him down. He still hit that 3-pointer, but those things happen in a game. Luckily, we got the right bounce at the end.”