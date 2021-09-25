BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East has sparkling new turf, but it was Unicoi County that pulled off a shiny comeback in nonconference football play Friday night.
Down by 21 points toward the end of the third quarter, the Blue Devils (5-0) relied on powerful running back Nehemiah Edwards and a game-winning defensive combination to stun the Patriots and escape with a 35-28 win.
The game was tied at 28 and the fourth-quarter clock showed 45 seconds — and counting — when Esteban Mendoza rumbled 35 untouched yards to the end zone after picking up a fumble caused by fellow defensive end Lucas Slagle.
The 6-foot-6 Slagle hammered Patriots quarterback Drake Fisher on first-and-10 from the East 47-yard line, and Mendoza was on the spot for the scoop and score.
“We had a jet blitz on,” said Slagle, a 205-pound junior. “I widened out, they left me untouched and I came in and got free release and tackled him. Esteban was there for the scoop and score.
“It was unbelievable. I looked up and saw 51 (Mendoza) going down the field with it and I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
Mendoza couldn’t either as he was corralling the bouncing fumble.
“It looked like a Christmas present, but I was able to pick it up and go with it,” the junior said. “I started cramping but I was able to get it done.
“It doesn’t even feel real, but maybe it will kick in later.”
EDWARDS LEADS DEVILS BACK
Edwards was more than East could handle on the ground, scoring four touchdowns and gaining 162 yards on 28 carries.
The 6-2, 200-pound junior scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run before adding TD runs of 8, 21 and 2 yards in the second half.
Behind the precision passing game of Fisher, who targeted Luke Hare and Hunter Brown all evening while throwing for 344 yards, the Patriots (1-5) were up 21-7 at halftime and 28-7 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
“The way they spread it out we thought it would be a good idea to go to a three-man front this week and get some more guys in coverage, but as you saw in the first half (Fisher) just had time,” said Unicoi County coach Drew Rice. “I felt like we took a strength of ours away by taking a defensive lineman off the field, so we adjusted that at halftime and went back to our base defense.
“That’s a heck of a game right there. Supremely proud of our guys.”
And the Devils, who got a big interception from Jonathan Crutchfield to help fuel the rally, knew they always had Edwards to turn to offensively.
“Nehemiah is a kid who really loves football, he truly loves football,” Rice said. “And when your best player is your hardest worker, that’s what happens.”
PATRIOTS SOAR THROUGH AIR
Fisher was a pain all evening for Unicoi County, completing 22 of his 38 pass attempts for 344 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception.
Hare was the sophomore’s main target, the senior wideout hauling in 11 catches for 217 yards and touchdowns of 29, 33 and 28 yards.
Brown managed nine grabs for 106 yards and a 14-yard reception that allowed East to gain its first lead at 14-7 with 4:37 left in the first half.
The defeat was certainly a tough pill to swallow for the Patriots.
“Unicoi’s a great team and they never broke,” said coach J.C. Simmons. “I’m proud as heck of my guys because they played their tails off.
“I made some stupid calls there. I made some calls my guys weren’t exactly ready for ... I didn’t have them ready to play and this is 100% on me.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.