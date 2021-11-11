Unicoi County needs one more win to set this season apart from all but one other.
But as it should be at this stage, it’s not expected to come easy.
The Blue Devils will try to earn a same-season second playoff win for only the second time in school history as they play host to Pigeon Forge in the TSSAA Class 3A football playoffs Friday night at Gentry Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.
In other small-school games, Hampton travels to take on Region 2 champion Rockwood in Class 2A while Cloudland plays host to Oakdale in a Class 1A contest.
Unicoi enters with a record of 10-1, trying to set a school mark for wins while the Tigers are 8-2.
“They are very well coached on both sides of the ball,” said Blue Devils’ head coach Drew Rice. “They use a lot of formations and motions to get your eyes looking one way, and then go the other.
“They are very sound on defense and really fly to the ball. We need to have great eye discipline defensively.”
Rice said his team must do well at the point of attack and be fundamentally sound.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and tackle well,” he said. “It will take a complete effort on our part to be successful.”
Pigeon Forge relies on a run-dominated offense. For the season, the Tigers have stayed on the ground for 79 percent of their plays (332 runs and 90 passes). Aidan Littles is the leading rusher with 754 yards, but didn’t play in the 21-20 win over West Greene last week. Sophomore Aidan Howard stepped up with a big game, totaling 192 yards on 25 carries. He has rushed for 696 yards on the year.
“Littles is very talented and can score in a hurry,” Rice said. “We will have to be conscious of him at all times.”
Hampton (7-2) at Rockwood (8-3)
One thing the Bulldogs will need to overcome is their history against the Tigers.
The teams have met three times in the playoffs, twice at Hampton, and Rockwood has won all three games. The most recent contest was a 7-6 decision in 2018.
The Tigers, who started the season with a 1-3 mark but have regrouped to win seven in a row, are led by running back Dakota Waldo. He has 748 yards and 13 scores on the season.
Dom Moran has added 723 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jaiden Hannibal, who has moved to quarterback, has totaled 609 yards rushing and receiving while accounting for 10 touchdowns.
Hampton counters with the offensive strengths of quarterback Conor Jones along with running backs Morgan Lyons and Levi Lunsford.
Oakdale (8-3) at Cloudland (10-1)
Coming off the first playoff win in school history, the Eagles may be hard-pressed to repeat the fun after a long bus ride to Roan Mountain.
Oakdale was 0-5 in postseason history before beating Jellico 48-10 last week. Timmy Holder (104 yards rushing, three scores) and Eloy Vera (75 yards rushing) were the standouts in the win along with quarterback Elisha Davis, who passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Oakdale’s defense came up with three interceptions.
However, Cloudland doesn’t do a lot of passing. With a sturdy offensive line and the consistent running of Seth Birchfield, the Highlanders have proven to be a tough chore for opposing teams this season. Birchfield has rushed for 2,243 yards while also scoring 32 touchdowns.