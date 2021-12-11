BRISTOL, Tenn. — The battle of the Blue Devils was as close as it could get until the final minutes Saturday.
Unicoi County came from behind and took advantage of an 8-2 run over the final 2:18 to claim a 53-47 win over Gate City in the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout round-robin boys basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
The victory did not come easy for the Blue Devils from Unicoi County.
The game saw 12 lead changes, including three in the fourth quarter, and nine ties, five of them in the final stanza.
“We didn’t have our best day, but the kids found a way to win,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “When it came down to the fourth quarter, we had to have guys step up. Grant Hensley, Eli Johnson, Lucas Slagle, Ty Johnson, everybody stepped up when they had to.
“We beat a good, quality team today, so we’ll definitely take it.”
In the day’s other early game, Volunteer used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to break free of Wise Central on the way to a 64-44 victory.
FIGHT TO THE FINISH
The game was close from the opening tip with neither team gaining an advantage of more than four points until the waning minutes of the contest.
Unicoi (7-6) led 45-42 late until a 3-pointer from Gate City’s Eli McMurray, who finished with a game-high 20 points, tied it at 45 with 2:28 left in regulation.
A basket from Slagle 10 seconds later gave his team the lead for good. And the bucket sparked a run of eight straight points from Unicoi.
Slagle’s basket was the last field goal for Unicoi. The Blue Devils’ remaining six points came courtesy of the free-throw line, where Hensley sank three shots, Slagle two and Eli Johnson one.
“We had the right guys on the line for sure,” Hensley said. “That’s just a testament to our kids, really being in so many close games this year, knowing who to get the ball to in that type of situation.”
While Unicoi hit its free throws down the stretch, Gate City (2-2) struggled from the line throughout the game.
Coach John-Reed Barnes’ squad connected on only 9 of 18 shots from the line.
Barnes said Virginia’s later start to the season than Tennessee’s showed in the game.
“One advantage they have was practice time,” Barnes said. “We haven’t had an opportunity to put all of our zone offense in yet and I knew that would be a challenge for us. But given the circumstances, I thought we got the ball to decent areas. They just made a few more plays than we did.”
Johnson led Unicoi County with 17 points. Hensley finished with 15 and Slagle added 14.
FALCONS SOAR OVER WARRIORSThe Falcons (8-3) held a 19-18 advantage with 4:56 remaining before halftime when a bucket from Bradin Minton sparked the team’s 10-0 outburst.
When it was done, Volunteer led 29-18 with 2:09 left in the second quarter.
“We didn’t play really well yesterday and we wanted to get back here today and play how we play and pick up the intensity,” Volunteer assistant coach Zac Crawford said.
Crawford served as the Falcons’ acting head coach Saturday because head coach Mike Poe was attending the wedding of a family member.
Joltin Harrison scored 13 points in a balanced offensive effort for Volunteer. Minton finished with 12 and Heath Miller added 11.
Central got 14 points from Ethan Collins.