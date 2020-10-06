ELIZABETHTON — Down two sets and on the brink of elimination, the Unicoi County volleyball team looked to its big hitter to step up and take over.
Junior outside hitter Shelby Miller did that plus some.
The Lady Blue Devils rallied to win a thrilling District 1-AA quarterfinal match on Monday inside Treadway Gymnasium, beating Elizabethton 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 16-14.
Miller completely took over late in the third set and finished the night with an eye-popping 32 kills.
It wasn’t easy either. She battled a migraine for most of the day.
“I’ve been throwing up since like 11 a.m.,” Miller said. “I’m really proud of our team and how far we’ve come this season to get to this point. Where we started in the beginning of the season to where we are now is an amazing improvement.”
Savannah Sparks added 13 kills and Bayleigh Hyder five for Unicoi.
Mattie Davis had a big game with 21 kills, seven digs and four blocks for Elizabethton (13-17). Kallista DePrimo tallied 10 kills and Brittany Kitchens had nine.
Jayci Bowers totaled 19 assists and 15 digs, and Grace Martin spearheaded the defense with 29 digs.
Fifth-seeded Unicoi advanced to face top-seeded Sullivan Central on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickie Warren Dome. The Lady Cougars have lost only one league match all season, at Sullivan South early in the season.
East 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
In Bluff City, the third-seeded Lady Patriots easily dispatched the Lady Knights, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8.
Riley Nelson tallied five kills to lead Sullivan East’s offense, and Hannah Hodge contributed four kills and six aces.
Cayden Bawgus pitched in four kills to go with seven assists and six digs.
Mia Hoback threw in eight assists and Haley Grubb finished with 10 digs.
Sullivan East plays South in a semifinal at Sherry Hooks Gymnasium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Rebels advanced via walkover after Johnson County withdrew from the tournament.