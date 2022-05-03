KINGSPORT — Getting hits with runners in scoring position was a problem for the Unicoi County and Dobyns-Bennett baseball teams on Tuesday night inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Blue Devils were able to capitalize a few more times than the Indians and took the nonconference matchup 4-3.
The win was Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis’ first on the road against the Tribe.
“Playing at Unicoi and this being my eighth year coach here, this is my first time being a part of a win here,” Gillis said. “It feels good to get a win against a well-coached and one of the best teams in Upper East Tennessee.
“I have a lot of respect for them and that’s why we play them every year.”
Stranding baserunners was a thorn for both squads. The Erwin crew was 3-for-14 and the Tribe 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
The Indians’ biggest missed opportunities came in the third and fourth innings when they left the bases loaded. Unicoi County escaped both sticky situations thanks to timely pitching and key plays, notably a fielder’s choice in the third and an infield fly in the fourth.
“We just didn’t execute,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “They made the pitches and made the plays. We hit too many balls in the air and those are the things we have to work on in our batting practices.”
Eli Nelson chalked up the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out one. Lucas Slagle notched the save after needing only 16 pitches to close out the last 1 1/3 innings.
“Eli is a veteran and he’s thrown a lot of games for us this year,” Gillis said. “I don’t think those situations got to him. He threw the pitches he needed to get outs.”
Nicky Satterly got the offense started for Unicoi with a leadoff double in the second. He later scored on an RBI single by Tanner Berry.
Valentin Batrez came up with a two-run double in the sixth for the clutch runs. Batrez had a great night at the plate, reaching base all four times and finishing 2-for-2.
Will Ritz had three singles and Andrew Myers went 2-for-3 for the Indians, who pushed across a couple of runs in the sixth thanks to a couple of wild pitches with the bases loaded.
“My catcher was setting up inside and the ball was moving outside,” Gillis said. “That’s the understanding I have at this point.”
The Blue Devils hope to carry the momentum from the big win into postseason play.
“This is going to give us a lot of confidence heading into the (district) tournament,” Gillis said.