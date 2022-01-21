BLUFF CITY — The Unicoi County boys and Sullivan East girls both build commanding leads and then cruised to impressive Upper Lakes Conference basketball victories on Friday at the Patriot Palace.
Behind a combined 38 points from Caleb Peterson and Eli Johnson, the Blue Devils led by as many as 26 points midway through the third quarter on the way to a stunning 69-56.
Draining five first-quarter 3-pointers, the Lady Patriots jumped out to a 28-10 lead after the first stanza and never looked back in an 81-65 win.
UNYIELDING UNICOI
Unicoi (9-13, 1-2) was relentless with its rebounding and defensive play. A 36-24 lead at the half ballooned to 50-26 with 4:23 left in the third quarter.
Although the Patriots put together a scoring surge over the final 12 minutes, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
“We lost by 26 on Tuesday to Elizabethton, so I wasn’t sure how the guys would respond over here tonight,” said Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons. “But tonight we played Unicoi County basketball. We buckled down and played solid defense and got on the boards.
“Hopefully, this game opened their eyes and showed them what they are capable of. This is how we have to play the rest of the year.”
Peterson and Johnson had 19 points apiece, and Grant Hensley added 15 for Unicoi.
Dylan Bartley had 28 points to lead Sullivan East (11-5, 1-3).
QUICK STRIKE
With Jenna Hare scoring 19 of her game-high 29 points in the first half, the Lady Patriots raced to a 49-23 lead by halftime. That was more than enough of a cushion to keep the Lady Blue Devils at bay.
“We had great ball pressure in the first half,” said Sullivan East coach Allan Aubrey. “The girls just really played well tonight.
“We’re finally getting healthy, and I think we’ve found our rhythm. I’m proud of the way the girls played tonight.”
Riley Nelson added 15 points for the Lady Patriots (17-8, 2-1).
Allie Lingerfelt — on the strength of 18 fourth-quarter points, including four treys — led Unicoi (7-15, 1-3)with 24 points and Faith Bennett chipped in 12.