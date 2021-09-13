Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell are considered long shots to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship as well as underdogs in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Heading into 500 laps of mayhem on the high-banked short track, Bell is in the best position of the three. Besides driving the No. 20 Toyota for one of the sport’s premier organizations in Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell sits eighth in the points standings. He is 17 points ahead of Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman, who are tied for 12th.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is the first cutoff race of the playoffs. The 16 drivers racing for a championship will be whittled to 12.
Bell is more of an underdog for his lack of experience in NASCAR’s top series than for the car he drives. The second- year Cup driver said racing in the playoffs provides something different no matter whose car you’re driving.
“Last year, Kevin Harvick looked like a sure lock to get to the final four and he didn’t make it,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen at the end of the season.”
Bell has a little advantage on the rest of the field because he recently got to test NASCAR’s Next Gen car at Bristol. He said it was strange to see the white concrete following his most recent visit to the track, which was covered with dirt for the Food City Dirt Race in March.
Bell said he loves racing on the short track where he won the Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race in 2019.
“Bristol is one of my favorite tracks whether it’s concrete or dirt and I can’t wait to get back there,” he said. “A lot of us are going into Bristol looking for a good run, but it’s a place you can get into trouble quick.
“It’s a demanding racetrack on the drivers, the teams, the equipment, so I think it will be full of drama.”
Reddick, who races the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, was the last driver to qualify for the playoffs, making the field on points.
He sits five points behind Busch and Almirola and 13 points ahead of William Byron.
The second-year driver is still looking for his first career Cup win, but he has an Xfinity Series victory at the “Last Great Colosseum.” He won the 2019 Food City 300.
McDowell, the surprise winner of this year’s Daytona 500, ranks last among the 16-driver field.
At this point, the driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford needs a win to advance to the next round. He has the extra motivation, though; it’s the home race for car owner Bob Jenkins, who lives in Dandridge.
Regardless of a driver’s position, Bell said racing at Bristol is unlike anywhere else on the circuit.
“Bristol is unique. It rewards hard, aggressive driving, but at the same time, you have to be smart and patient,” he said. “You really have to think when you’re racing at Bristol.”