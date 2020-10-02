KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett looks to keep its undefeated football season going when it hosts Jefferson County for Friday’s homecoming night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians (5-0, 2-0), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A poll, were awarded a win last Friday when Daniel Boone elected not to play due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, D-B will get ready to line up against a struggling Patriots squad (0-6, 0-2) coming off a 48-7 loss to Anderson County in its last outing.
It’s important for D-B to stay on track if the Indians want to repeat as Big East Conference champions.
With Spencer Riley, an offensive lineman on the 1998 Tennessee national championship team serving as head coach, it’s not surprising the Patriots look to establish the run.
“They have an extremely good running back, Ayden Houston, and he can scoot,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “He’s the type of kid if you give him half a step, he can go 80 yards. They’re very big and physical up front like you would expect from a Spencer Riley team. I think those guys average about 280 across the board.”
Houston has 831 rushing yards over six games, which includes 267 in the season opener against Sevier County.
The Patriots’ line is anchored by 6-foot-6, 339-pound center Dominic Schroeder.
Seniors Connor Cawood and Stephen McReynolds have both spent time at quarterback with Kade Parker (13 catches for 210 yards) and Colin Young (11 for 168) are the leading receivers.
However, Jefferson County faces an enormous challenge, fending off D-B’s aggressive defense, which is holding opponents to less than five points per game.
The defensive line of Jackson Martin, Blake Collier, Fonzo Booker, and Levi Evans is credited with 18 quarterback hurries, while starting linebackers Nate Whitley and Chase Jenkins have combined for 45 tackles. Sam Roman was the defensive leader against Hardin Valley with seven tackles.
Still, one can’t discount the Patriots. They were competitive against Science Hill, trailing 14-12 at the half. They also played close in losses to Morristown West, Rhea County and Sevier County.
“They’re going to play everybody tough,” Christian said. “It will probably be a four-quarter game for us like we expected before Boone canceled. We have to be prepared for that.”
The Patriots use a 4-4 base defense with a big line consisting of Seandavid Workman, A.J. Baumgardner, Alex Mojica and Zach Allison.
“Defensively, they’re big and physical up front,” Christian said. “You’re talking 314 and 277 as the weights of the two tackles. Guys who can really hold the point and it’s hard to knock them off the ball. Their linebackers (Tanner) England and (Logan) Brewer play downhill and will sell out to stop the run. Our offensive linemen have to do a good job when we’re in the zone schemes to work double teams and try to find England and Brewer.”
Allison leads the Patriots with 33 tackles, followed by Brewer with 31. Linebackers Collin Young and Lex Breeden are next with 26 tackles each.
D-B counters with a balanced effort of 777 rushing yards and 538 passing yards. The “Thunder and Lightning” rushing attack of Phillip Armitage and Tylar Tesnear accounted for 159 yards in the Indians’ last on-field win against Hardin Valley. Quarterback Zane Whitson threw for another 138 yards, although Christian believes the offense isn’t close to reaching its potential.
“There have been situations where our offense isn’t as efficient as we want it to be,” Christian said. “We want to be on time and have the efficiency where we’re in very manageable second and third downs. There are times Friday night when we might not be in those situations and we have to get into deeper concepts. We have to hit those Friday night.”
Jefferson County won the first two games in the all-time series, but D-B has taken 23 of the last 24 meetings. That includes the Indians’ 35-0 shutout in 2019. This will be the first time that Jefferson County has been the Indians’ homecoming opponent.
FARRAGUT (1-0, 3-2) AT SCIENCE HILL (2-0, 5-1)
This game is one of the contests that will weigh heavily in the Big East Conference title chase.
Hilltoppers quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season. Cole Torbett is the top receiving threat with 25 catches for 408 yards.
The Admirals are led by quarterback Dawson Moore and receiver/athlete Matt White. Moore has thrown for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns while White has 23 catches for 392 yards and six touchdowns.