JOHNSON CITY — It was a far cry from 3 yards and a cloud of dust.
Flying in the face of convention, Science Hill had just seven rushing plays — excluding three kneeldowns at the end of the game — in its 31-21 win over No. 3-ranked Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night.
Forget what you’ve been told about winning football games at the high school level — that the team that successfully runs the ball wins and often wins big.
With that logic, certainly D-B won by at least two scores.
The Indians had nearly twice as many offensive plays, 66-34, and outgained the Hilltoppers 402-284 in total offense. With a strong ground game, they controlled the clock, more than doubling time of possession at nearly 34 minutes.
Tylar Tesnear had 24 carries for 175 yards and the Indians totaled 42 rushes for 243 yards.
How did the ’Toppers match up? They had seven carries for 29 yards, and three of those were runs by quarterback Jaxon Diamond.
Credit Science Hill coach Stacy Carter for thinking outside the box or, more appropriately, for not being stubborn trying to run against defenders in the box.
The Indians have been tremendous against the run all season, holding opponents to just 2.2 yards per carry.
With that in mind, Science Hill relied on Diamond completing 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter said in a postgame interview with reporter Douglas Fritz much of the credit goes to an offensive line that had to focus much more on pass protection than run blocking. That wasn’t an easy task against a talented D-B front led by Jackson Martin and Nate Whitley.
“Jaxon has played well all year,” Carter said. “It’s hard to protect him against that defense. We were able to protect him just enough for him to make some plays.”
The Hilltoppers took advantage of their tremendous speed outside and in the slot. Amare Redd hauled in five catches for 122 yards, including a 57-yard play that put the Hilltoppers ahead in the fourth quarter, and returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for the game-clinching score.
Tight end Andrew Kanady had three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.