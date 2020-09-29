North Carolina freshman Sasha Neglia was named the NCAA Division I Women's Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
The former Dobyns-Bennett star is the first UNC student-athlete ever to win the award.
Neglia opened her Tar Heels career by winning the Virginia Invite on Sept. 25. Racing at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, she covered the 5K course in 17:01.4.
She led the UNC women to a team victory with 21 points, ahead of Virginia (38) and Wake Forest (77).
Former Virginia High state champion Kelsey Harrington finished sixth in same race, covering the course in 17:28.0.