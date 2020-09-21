BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick continues to defy his age as he again showed Saturday in his duel for the ages with Kyle Busch at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 44-year-old Harvick is enjoying the best season of his career after pushing his win total to nine by holding off Busch, the winningest active driver at BMS, to capture the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
Harvick’s third win on Bristol’s high-banked short track was his second in the night race, and pushed his career Cup Series victory total to 58.
Harvick has excelled at the big events, winning the Brickyard 400 and Southern 500, and now has won two of the first three NASCAR playoff races. He has a great opportunity to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win 10 races in a season.
The chemistry between Harvick and crew chief Rodney Childers seems to be every bit as good as that between Johnson and Chad Knaus a decade ago.
“I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by a great group of people that have the same commitment to race cars and try to do it at a very high level,” Harvick said.
“We got to nine. I don’t know if we’ll make it to 10, but we’re going to keep trying to do the best we can every week, and it’s just been an unbelievable year.”
It’s also been unbelievable in another sense for Busch, who is 0-for-29 this season after winning a second Cup Series title in 2019. Still, he showed Saturday that no one comes close to putting on a show at Bristol like he does.
After starting 37th in the field after his car failed pre-race inspection, Busch quickly worked his way into the top 20 before the first caution. Problems during the first pit stop then pushed him back to 26th.
That set the stage for Busch to make an amazing run through the field, all the way to second at the end of Stage 1. He dominated Stage 2, but Harvick was closing after getting around Chase Elliott.
Early in Stage 3, Harvick powered by and pulled away to a straightaway lead. After a caution bunched the field again, Busch took advantage and briefly grabbed the lead with 42 laps to go.
Ten laps later, however, Harvick got back around him and his No. 4 Ford was simply too strong at the end.
Busch was upset that Joey Logano, in a lapped car, raced him so hard that Harvick was allowed to make the winning pass.
“Frustrated over finishing second,” said Busch, who has a track-record 22 wins at BMS over NASCAR’s three national series. “You know, just felt like this was one of our greater shots to win, and I don’t know. You know, just come up short.”
Harvick, meanwhile, is leaving every driver frustrated at the moment. If his fast car and his confidence weren’t enough, he also used the energy of 30,000 fans at Bristol as a motivating factor.
“I hadn’t been to too many races where I’ve been that jacked up getting in the race car,” Harvick said. “The fans were so enthusiastic tonight and you could feel the enthusiasm in the stadium tonight. I was really, really ready to race, and then after the race the excitement that you could hear and the cheering from the crowd just made me excited.
“When you look at Bristol, it’s always very enthusiastic, but these people were so wound up. They all let it loose, and that gave me a lot of excitement.”