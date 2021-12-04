LYNCHBURG — A memorable season came to a close for the Abingdon football team on Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
The Falcons ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Liberty Christian Academy, falling 56-13.
LCA (13-0) advanced to next week’s state final at Williams Stadium after becoming the first private school to reach a VHSL football title game.
Bulldogs utilityman Jaylin Belford scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one on defense. Belford ran for 125 yards on only five carries and returned a first-quarter interception 75 yards for a score.
“This team has accomplished so many things that shouldn’t get lost in this game,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys with heart, pride, and they battled. They will all do tremendous things in their lives and this senior class has been such a great example for our younger guys.”
The Falcons (12-2) tied the school record for most wins in a season after playing through tragedy. The team lost longtime assistant coach Robb Ratcliff on Aug. 30.
“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity this season and our guys loved Coach Ratcliff,” Amburgey said. “They wanted to honor his legacy and he was all about playing tough and physical. Our guys do that and they battle.”
UPHILL BATTLE
The Falcons' first drive ended without points after Toby Reid's 27-yard field-goal attempt went wide left, and the Bulldogs quickly got on the scoreboard first. Belford streaked 85 yards on the second play to put LCA out front.
Belford got his pick-6 of quarterback Cole Lambert on the next Abingdon drive, and suddenly the Falcons were facing a 14-point hole as the opening quarter came to a close.
“You have to play almost perfectly against these guys and we made too many mistakes,” Amburgey said. “We had an interception, a bad punt and a missed field goal early on. We had a big play right off the bat with the pass play, but ultimately, I’m so proud of this team.”
SCORING AT WILL
LCA racked up 20 first downs on just 34 plays.
Senior quarterback Davis Lane finished 6-of-7 passing with 95 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior tight end Dillon Stowers, an Army commit.
Caleb Davidson had nine carries for 107 yards and a touchdown and younger brother Gideon Davidson, a freshman, carried seven times for 81 yards and a score.
“I’m very happy for these kids and they truly deserve it,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said. “Once we get our mojo going, one thing leads to another and then another, we’re pretty tough to stop. We’ve got a lot of nice weapons and we’re really hard to curtail.”
STILL POUNDING
Despite being down big in the second half, Abingdon never quit.
Senior running back Malique Hounshell — the school’s all-time single-season rushing leader and single-season scoring leader — finished with 115 yards on 29 carries and one touchdown. Bishop Cook had the other Falcons score.
Lambert was 12-of-24 passing for 147 yards and two interceptions. Abingdon had 14 first downs.
Abingdon committed three turnovers and LCA had one, a mishandled punt by Belford.
“(Abingdon) is a very good football team and I told Coach (Amburgey) in the handshake line that they’re a good team and very well coached,” Rocco said. “They’re precise in what they do and I have a great deal of respect for them.”
UP NEXT
The Bulldogs will host Phoebus for the Class 3 title. The Phantoms dismantled Brentsville District 43-0.
The Phantoms will be going for their eighth state gridiron championship but first since 2011.