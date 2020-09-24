KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone bring the same hard-nosed philosophy to the football field.
Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins likes to call it a “hat on a hat.” Winning the battle up front is also the plan for Dobyns-Bennett and its big offensive line of Caleb Burleson, Aiden Neal, Zach Ferguson, Ethan Murray and Caden McNabb.
Those linemen are among 31 seniors the Indians are honoring Friday night.
D-B (4-0), the No. 3-ranked team in Class 6A, has outscored opponents by a combined 35-4 in its first four games. The Indians make the plays when needed, going 6-for-9 on fourth-down conversions while holding their opponents to 1-for-15.
“It’s the most complete team we’ve seen,” Jenkins said. “They’re really good at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. They run to the ball extremely well on defense. Offensively, they have a good quarterback who makes good decisions and they don’t turn the ball over. That’s the thing with D-B: You have to beat them. They’re a good-coached team and they’re not going to beat themselves.”
The same can be said about Boone (1-3), which pushed defending Class 4A state champion Elizabethton to the brink in a 23-21 loss its last time out.
Trailblazers quarterback Jackson Jenkins has thrown for 510 yards and six touchdowns.
“He’s a coach’s son and he’s been in that Daniel Boone fieldhouse his whole life,” Tribe coach Joey Christian said. “I know having my own son (Carson) playing for us how important that is. You spend so much time on the sidelines, in the locker room for years and years. Jackson is smart and efficient, but he also has a live arm and can make all the throws.”
D-B counters with Zane Whitson, who is 32-of-60 passing for 524 yards and four touchdowns. Whitson is also effective when he runs and has rushed for two touchdowns.
Following a leg injury to star linebacker Devon White, the Trailblazers now run a base 3-4 defense. Will Hamlin, Jarrod Carver and Aaron Ford are on the line, and Luke Scott, Hagan Edwards, Ashton Church and Bo Newton start at linebacker.
Edwards leads the team in tackles, followed by Hamlin and Newton.
“Our two inside guys, Ashton Church and Bo Newton, have really stepped up in that role,” Coach Jenkins said. “There’s more for Hagan to do outside and he also comes inside some. That’s a lot for a sophomore, but he’s grasping it well.
“Injuries are part of football, but we’ve had our fair share the last two years. Right now, we’re just trying to keep people from running the ball on us and not give up the big play.”
That can be a difficult task against the Indians’ “Thunder and Lightning” — Phillip Armitage and Tylar Tesnear.
Armitage, back from a hamstring injury, is averaging nearly 8 yards per carry the past two games. Tesnear has 479 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
Christian equates the running back combination to a boxer: Armitage softens up the defense with body blows before Tesnear lands the big shot.
On the other sideline, Brennan Blair is the Trailblazers’ workhorse with 116 carries for 480 yards. He runs behind the talented line of Matt Masters, Chandler Masters, Peyton Ford, Jake Sipos and Josh Bowman.
Their challenge is slowing an aggressive defense. Six D-B players — Nate Whitley, Jackson Martin, Isaac Ratliff, Levi Evans, Blake Collier and Chase Jenkins — have 15 or more tackles this season.
One of the best matchups promises to be Boone’s talented wide receiving corps — led by Phillip Page, who has a team-best 17 receptions, and Daniel Matherly — against a D-B secondary featuring corners Trent Cody and Sam Roman.
“They have some guys out there who may not be as fast as Oak Ridge guys, but they’re going to run great routes and stay in the scheme,” Christian said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for the back end of our defense. All their guys can get open and make plays.”
The Indians counter with leading receivers Hayden Sherer, who has nine catches for 203 yards, and Braden Marshall with his eight receptions for 158 yards. They face a secondary with Landon Kirkpatrick and Blair at the corners and Rylan Trout and Preston Miller at safety.
ALL-TIME SERIES
The series started in 1981, and Boone won two of the first three meetings. D-B has dominated since and has a 14-3 all-time lead, including last season’s 38-0 win in Gray.
Despite the lopsided score, Jenkins still took away some positives.
“That was the turning point of our season, against D-B,” the coach said. “I didn’t know how we would hold up physically against them. We held our own in the line of scrimmage and made some plays. We just didn’t score. After that, we went 6-1 over the next seven games.
“We know it’s a big thing with them honoring the 31 seniors and it’s a big night any time you go to J. Fred (Johnson Stadium). We just want to give it our all, effort-wise, get it to the fourth quarter and see what happens.”