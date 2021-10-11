JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State's Randy Sanders is focused on the task at hand, whether it’s the next play, the next series or the next game.
However, the coach admits he’s enjoying his football team's current success. The Bucs (6-0, 3-0 Southern Conference) moved up to No. 10 in the FCS media and coaches’ polls, the first top-10 ranking for the program since Oct. 11, 1997.
Their six-game winning streak ties them with Eastern Washington for the second-longest FCS streak in the country, behind defending national champion Sam Houston State and its 16-game streak. It’s just the third time in program history that ETSU has opened the season 6-0; the other seasons were 1936 and 1969.
“We’ve been able to take care of each opportunity we’ve had to this point,” Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “As you win, good things happen and come your way. Once you get there, it’s harder to stay there, so we’ve got to keep staying the course.
“We have two tough conference opponents back to back, but it’s nice to be where we are, no question about that. Dinner tastes a little better Saturday night, breakfast tastes better Sunday morning and everybody walks with a little more of a strut. For the most part, this team does a good job of keeping their focus on what it needs to be.”
BESTING THE BULLDOGS
The Bucs are averaging 39.3 points per game following Saturday's 48-21 win over The Citadel, their first double-digit conference win under Sanders and the largest victory since the program was reinstated in 2015.
The coach said a key was his team not getting rattled when the Bulldogs challenged them.
“Our guys do a good job of playing the next play,” Sanders said. “You don’t worry about the situation, just play the next play. I tell them to let me worry about the scoreboard, the time. Once you get a group of guys develop that attitude and mindset, you don’t get caught up in the highs and lows of the game.
“Now football is an emotional game and you have to play with emotion. But you play with energy to play football, not because you’re ahead or behind.”
RAIL RIVALRY NEXT
The Bucs head out on the road this weekend to face Chattanooga, the media and coaches’ preseason pick to win the league. The Mocs (2-3, 1-1) have had a disappointing season to this point, including a 37-34 overtime loss to VMI on Saturday.
Throwing the records aside for the “Rail Rivalry,” the Mocs mirror the Bucs, countering ETSU's Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors with their own two-pronged rushing attack of Tyrell Price and Ailym Ford. Chattanooga's duo combined for 240 rushing yards in the VMI loss.
There’s also a strength vs. strength matchup defensively. Chattanooga is allowing a league-low 103.2 rushing yards per game.
“Chattanooga, defensively, is really good in their front seven,” Sanders said. “They’re big, physical, athletic up front. The secondary seems like the same group we’ve played against since I got here.
“Offensively, they’re doing a good job running the football and the quarterback is making some plays in the passing game. Their formula for winning is similar to our formula right now. It’s playing really good defense, running the ball and playing the kicking game well.
"It’s going to be fun Saturday, a real challenge with a good, physical, hard-fought SoCon game.”