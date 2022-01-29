The annual Big 12/SEC Challenge resumes Saturday with a 10-game men’s basketball slate.
Heading the proceedings is No. 12 Kentucky’s visit to No. 5 Kansas in a battle of blue bloods. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The Wildcats (16-4) rebounded from a loss to No. 1 Auburn with an overtime victory over Mississippi State despite playing without injured guard TyTy Washington. Rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 255-pounder, powers Kentucky with an average of 15.2 boards and 16.3 points a game.
The Jayhawks’ last three games were all three-point wins, including a 94-91, double-overtime victory over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night when Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points. Kansas (17-2) is 9-0 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Another marquee matchup comes when Auburn (19-1) hosts Oklahoma (13-7) after eking out a 55-54 win over Missouri in the program’s first game as the top-ranked team. The Tigers have won 16 straight entering the 2 p.m. matchup on ESPN.
Rick Barnes returns to Texas for the first time since he was fired in 2015, leading his 18th-ranked Tennessee team against the Longhorns (15-5) at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The No. 18 Vols (14-5) are riding a three-game winning streak that includes a 78-71 victory over Florida in which they rallied from a 13- point deficit.
Other games involving ranked teams are No. 19 LSU at TCU (noon, ESPN2); Missouri at No. 23 Iowa State (2 p.m., ESPNU); No. 4 Baylor at Alabama (4 p.m., ESPN); and Mississippi State at No. 13 Texas Tech (6 p.m., ESPN2).