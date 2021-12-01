BIGMINGHAM, Ala. — East Tennessee State’s winning streak came to an end Wednesday night.
UAB pulled away in the final 10 minutes to hand ETSU a 70-56 defeat in a nonconference basketball game at Bartow Arena.
ETSU, which had won its last five games, fell to 5-3 after giving up a 13-point lead in the first half. UAB, which has never lost to the Bucs, improved to 6-2.
KJ Buffen led UAB with 20 points and 16 rebounds, while Quan Jackson added 15 points. Jordan Walker, the team’s leading scorer, finished with 12. He missed his first eight shots and finished 4 of 17.
Ledarrius Brewer was the only ETSU player to score in double figures with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mohab Yasser added eight points.
David Sloan, ETSU’s leading scorer, fouled out with eight points, six under his average. Jordan King, Sloan’s running mate in the back court, made 1 of 8 shots and finished with three points.
ETSU, which led 25-12 in the first half, fell behind by 13 in the second half before battling back. UAB led 51-49 with 10 minutes left when Buffen fueled a 12-4 run with six points and the Blazers began to pull away.
When Brewer connected from deep behind the 3-point line with 9:04 left in the first half, the Bucs were up 25-12.
Brewer picked up his second foul and headed to the bench with eight points. In his absence, the Blazers went on a 13-3 run and eventually cut the Bucs’ lead to 32-31 by halftime.
ETSU went 3:20 without a point after building the 13-point lead. The Bucs were hindered by foul trouble in the first half with four players being whistled for two each. Meanwhile, UAB was called for four fouls in the entire half.
Buffen had 12 points in the first half for the Blazers, who missed 11 of 12 shots from 3-point range before halftime
ETSU started hot, making 4 of its first 5 shots from 3-point range but finished 7 of 23. UAB was 2 of 17. ETSU outrebounded the Blazers 45-35 but committed 18 turnovers.
The Bucs return home for a Saturday game against Lenoir-Rhyne. The tipoff time has been moved to 7:30 p.m.