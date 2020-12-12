JOHNSON CITY — For the second time in four outings, an East Tennessee State men’s basketball game went down to the wire.
Once again, the Bucs didn’t have the answers at the end.
Michael Ertel scored 18 points, including the game-clinching free throws with five seconds left, and UAB beat ETSU 65-61 in a nonconference game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
The Bucs had a chance to win, but Quan Jackson blocked Ledarrius Brewer’s go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds left, helping the Blazers improve to 6-0 for the first time in school history.
“They’re battling,” said ETSU coach Jason Shay, whose team fell to 1-3. “It’s a tough year. I coach them hard and there’s just some minor things out there if we would do better, give a little bit more effort, it could swing the game in our direction.”
Each team led six times and the final minute was back-and-forth.
Brewer’s 3-pointer with 58 seconds left forged a 59-59 tie. Jalen Benjamin then connected on a 3-pointer of his own to put UAB up for good with 36 seconds remaining.
After ETSU’s David Sloan hit a pair of free throws, cutting the Blazers’ lead to 62-61, Jackson was fouled with 19 seconds left. He hit one of two free throws, setting up the Bucs’ final play.
Sloan drove to the basket and slid a pass into the left corner for an awaiting Brewer. He shot quickly, but Jackson, one of the nation’s leaders in steals, deflected the shot.
“David made a great find, a great read and we missed the shot,” said Shay, who acted as though he thought Brewer had been fouled on the shot.
Michael Ertel grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
Brewer finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. He made 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Bucs center Silas Adheke added 10 points, 11 rebounds and thee blocks.
Jackson, the Blazers’ leading scorer coming in, was held to three points, but he had four steals to go along with his decisive blocked shot.
Benjamin added 16 points for UAB, including three 3-pointers in a crucial stretch early in the second half.
ETSU also lost 67-66 to Austin Peay during their trip to Florida.
“We have some competitive spirit,” Shay said. “Unfortunately, I think we’re going to be in a lot of these close games. They’re going to continue to be learning opportunities, opportunities to grow.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU was 14 of 23 from the foul line, a percentage that will hurt teams in close games. Vonnie Patterson missed five of his six attempts.
The Bucs committed 17 turnovers while shooting 36% from the field.
“I asked them the question ‘What can I do to help you on the offensive end?’ ” Shay said, “I’ll continue to look at that and how I can do a better job to get these guys in position to score.”
DEFENSE SHINES
Most of the Bucs’ problems have come at the offensive end. Their defense has been surprisingly good. Coming into the game, opponents had been shooting 35%. UAB shot 36%.
“Our defense has been pretty elite,” Shay said. “We have done a good job of executing on the defensive end.”
ETSU even got two defensive stops down the stretch after switching to a zone.
“I’m not a zone person, but I thought the change-up would be good at that time,” Shay said.
NIBLACK EJECTED
ETSU freshman point guard Marcus Niblack was ejected in the second half. He and Benjamin were called for double technical fouls during a scrum on the floor and Niblack had a “contact” technical added after the officials watched the replay.
UP NEXT
North Carolina A&T comes to town Tuesday for a non-conference game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.