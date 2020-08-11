Next week, high school football in Tennessee is scheduled to begin its 2020 season.
Several games have been erased from the books because of the coronavirus pandemic. Daniel Boone, Sullivan South, Cloudland, Hampton, Unaka and Happy Valley are no longer on the Week 1 slate. Johnson County plans to practice Tuesday, but a school board meeting Thursday will decide the fate of its opener against Sullivan East.
But despite those situations, there are still two marquee matchups remaining: Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High and Science Hill at Elizabethton.
INDIANS vs. VIKINGS
In this lopsided series, the Indians have dominated to a 67-19-1 advantage, but the football tradition of these schools makes this a dandy opener.
Four of those wins by Tennessee High came in the early 1970s. The Vikings ended a 16-game losing streak against the Indians in 1970 and ripped off three more in a row.
Since then, D-B has posted winning streaks of six (1974-79), five (stretched from 1988-2008) and the current streak of eight, which began in 2010.
Unlike the Science Hill-Elizabethton series, close games haven’t been commonplace. There have been only four one-score decisions in the past 19 years.
But this is still part of the Tri-Cities’ city-school rivalries, including Science Hill, and the game carries added significance because of that.
HILLTOPPERS vs. CYCLONES
The Elizabethton-Science Hill football rivalry has set itself apart as something special. The battles have consistently been entertaining, but four dramatic finishes in recent years have intensified things.
2013 — On the final play, Elizabethton running back Ethan Thomas was stopped at the 1-yard line and Science Hill held on 40-35.
2015 — The Cyclones had two shots from Science Hill’s 29 in the final seconds but couldn’t find the end zone in a 28-21 decision.
2016 — An interception by Science Hill’s Colby Martin on the last play sealed a 28-21 double-overtime victory.
2018 — In arguably the best game in the history of the rivalry, Elizabethton rallied from an 11-point deficit to take an eight-point lead with a little over a minute left. Science Hill scored with 14 seconds remaining, missed the 2-point conversion attempt and recovered an onside kick. The Cyclones’ defense produced a sack to preserve the 36-34 win.
Science Hill leads the all-time series 55-34-5. The rivalry took on a new shape in 1988 when the Cyclones won 20-14, setting the stage for a run of eight wins over the next 12 years. Elizabethton put together a three-game win streak from 1992-94.
Starting in the new century, Science Hill dominated. The Hilltoppers are 16-4 but lost the last two matchups to give Elizabethton a rare shot at a third straight win. As the defending Class 4A champions, with numerous returning starters, the Cyclones enter this year’s game as the slight favorite.
ALSO ON THE SLATE
David Crockett hits the road to play Ooltewah, though these teams still haven’t played a full game.
In their first-ever meeting, which came last season, Crockett was awarded a 19-16 win in a game suspended by lightning in the third quarter.
Other rivalry marks for opening-night games are: Sullivan North 25-10 against Sullivan Central; Cherokee 1-0 vs. Union County; Volunteer 0-1 against Christian Academy of Knoxville; and Unicoi County 14-11 against South Greene.