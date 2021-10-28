EWING — Friday night’s prep football schedule is light in terms of games being played but heavy in implications as far as district championships are concerned.
Twin Springs travels to Thomas Walker with a Cumberland District title at stake, while Union heads to Abingdon with at least a share of the Mountain 7 District crown on the line.
All games in Southwest Virginia are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
A LONG TIME COMING
Excitement is at a boiling point in the Scott County communities of Nickelsville and Dungannon and over on Virginia’s edge in the Lee County community of Ewing.
A victory by Twin Springs (7-1, 3-0) over host Thomas Walker (5-3, 3-0) would mean a Cumberland District championship for the Titans for the first time since 1995, when Twin Springs coach Keith Warner was a feisty second-grader in Nickelsville.
“When you think about this game, it means a lot to our football program, our school, and our community,” Warner said. “The energy around our football team is incredible. Our coaching staff has always believed in these kids. Now everyone’s starting to believe.”
Warner, in his fourth season at the helm of the program, said putting Twin Springs back on the football map has been a process.
“This isn’t something that has happened overnight. Our kids have bought in and have done everything we have asked of them and they are seeing results.”
The path to a district trophy is a little easier for Twin Springs than for Thomas Walker.
Friday is Twin Springs’ final game of the regular season.
The Titans do have Rye Cove on the schedule for a Nov. 5 game, but the Eagles cancelled their season earlier this fall, which means the game will be a forfeit win for the Titans.
PIONEER SPIRIT
Thomas Walker can win the Cumberland championship outright with a win over Twin Springs Friday and a victory against J.I. Burton on Nov. 5.
A football title for the Pioneers would be the first for the program since 2011 when Thomas Walker shared the Cumberland crown. In 2009, the Pioneers won the league title outright.
“It isn’t every year that teams like us get to play for a district title. So obviously, I want my boys to understand how significant this is for our program,” Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson said. “I got to be part of two Southwest District championship teams at Grundy, and I want my boys to know what that feels like. It is just a really special opportunity.”
MOUNTAIN 7 SHOWDOWN
Another week, another key game in the Mountain 7 District.
Union (6-2, 3-1) travels to Falcon Stadium to take on league-leading Abingdon (7-1, 4-0).
A win by Abingdon would clinch the Mountain 7 title for the Falcons and throw Union into a probable three-way tie for second place with Wise Central and Ridgeview.
If coach Travis Turner’s Bears pick up the win, Union would be in a tie for the league’s top spot with Abingdon and likely end the regular season that way if the Bears beat John Battle and Abingdon defeats Lee High on Nov. 5.
Both Union and Abingdon will be big favorites in their regular-season ending games on Nov. 5.
OTHER GAMES
WISE CENTRAL (5-3, 3-2) at GATE CITY (4-4, 2-2)
Gate City would like nothing better than to knock off its Mountain 7 rival at Legion Field.
That will be a tall order, however. The Blue Devils have won the games they were expected to win, but have struggled against higher-ranked teams this season.
Wise Central is looking to finish in at least a tie for second, but will need some help along the way to accomplish that feat.
BLUEFIELD, W.VA. (2-2) at RIDGEVIEW (6-2)
Bluefield has struggled to get games played this season, but has won its last two and is looking like the powerhouse of old.
A win over Bluefield would help Ridgeview in the Region 2D power point standings, which will likely play a role in the postseason seeding of teams from the Mountain 7 District in two weeks.
CASTLEWOOD (2-6) at PIKEVILLE, KY. (6-2)
It’s been a disappointing season for Castlewood, and a trip across the state line will prove to be another tough test for the Blue Devils.
While Pikeville is a nice place to visit, the Panthers are not known for being hospitable hosts to teams on the gridiron.