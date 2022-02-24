LEBANON — When it came down to the end, Twin Springs junior guard Connor Lane found himself in a familiar situation.
In last year’s Region 1D boys basketball semifinal at Holston, he took Twin Springs’ last chance shot for a chance to advance and missed. The Cavaliers went on to win that contest.
He wasn’t going to do it again this time around.
Lane drove to the bucket from the right wing and scooped in a layup with four seconds to go to ultimately give Twin Springs a 69-67 win over Holston inside a packed Charles C. Long Gymnasium.
“It was a big play for us. I drew the play up for Bradley to come up and set a false screen and roll back to the basket,” Twin Springs coach Ty Webb said. “That way, I could have both guys at the basket. Connor got a clean look at it and it went in.”
Lane finished the game with 16 points, but it was truly Bradley Owens’ shining moment as he netted a game-high 31. Twenty of those came in the second half.
“He’s just a tough kid and plays hard all the time,” Webb said. “When he’s attacking the rim, he’s so effective, and when he hits one or two of those outside shots, that makes him really tough to guard.”
Twin Springs advances to face Cumberland District rival Eastside in its first regional finals appearance since 2010. The Titans haven’t won a region title on the hardwood since 2008.
Mason Elliott hit several key buckets for the Titans and finished with 15 points.
The Cavs came out on fire and lit up the scoreboard for 37 points in the first half on 14-of-26 shooting.
“They really shot the ball well in the first half, but we also kept giving them second and third chances,” Webb said. “They were really hurting us on the boards. That was as poor as a defensive effort that I’ve seen us play all year.”
Connor Finley finished with a team-high 20 while Brycen Sheets netted 14.
Trent Johnson — who netted 13 on the evening — took the last shot and looked as if he was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer, but the whistle was not blown.
“We get Eastside again,” Webb said. “It should be a fun one.”
Eastside 45, Northwood 37
“The uglier the game, the better chance that Eastside has a chance at winning.”
Those were the words of Patrick Damron as he guided his Spartans to another regional title game with a win over Northwood.
Cole Mullins led the way for Eastside with 11 points while Ean Bright finished with 10.
Eastside overcame numerous unforced errors with 16 turnovers.
The Spartans forced 12 turnovers on the evening, but the defense on Northwood’s Eli Carter and Cole Rolen was outstanding.
“I’ve been in these situations before and you have to overcome some of the sloppy play when you put kids in this type of environment,” Damron said. “I felt like we did a really good job on defense, especially on their point guard.
“Carter hit some tough shots when we were defending him and we lived with those.”
Carter netted 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting while Rolen was held to eight points on just 4-of-21 from the field.
The depth for Spartans has returned to what it normally is, and the defense can be much more effective when Damron has more bodies.
“I can’t say enough about gritty determination,” Damron said. “Offensive rebounds and stick backs. Cole Mullins gave us really big minutes and Jordan (Gray) came up big when we needed him. Eli (McCoy) had a big bucket when we needed it.
“There’s really not one person. It’s not rocket science, we’re just playing as hard as we can.”