NICKELSVILLE — If and when the high school football season opens up at Twin Springs, Connor Gilmer will be ready to go.
While Gilmer’s teammates were going through offseason workouts over the past few weeks, the senior has spent the last couple of months in the Oklahoma heat going through a training program of his own.
Gilmer completed the first part of his six-year commitment to the U.S. Army National Guard by completing basic training at Fort Sill.
He recently returned home and is now preparing for his senior year at Twin Springs, which is scheduled to begin virtually on Aug. 24.
“I’m very excited about getting back to school and getting to see my friends and classmates,” Gilmer said. “And I’m excited about getting back to working out with my teammates.”
Gilmer is a three-sport athlete — football, basketball and baseball — at Twin Springs.
MILITARY SERVICE
With fall sports moved to the spring, Gilmer will have some time to adjust to being back home after his rigorous basic training.
While the military training was the same as it has been, it was stretched out a little longer for Gilmer and his battalion because of safety precautions in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tough,” Gilmer said of basic. “We had to wear a mask a lot of the time. A lot of times we would have to wear masks while we were running or doing exercises or at least right up until the time that we were getting ready to run.”
After Gilmer graduates from high school, he will attend advanced training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mississippi, which will focus on his military occupation of heavy construction equipment mechanic.
He then can continue his National Guard commitment over the following four years while he attends college.
Gilmer said he hopes to attend Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of next year and earn a degree in mechanical engineering.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Before continuing his military service, however, Gilmer has his senior year at Twin Springs. And, like the rest of his prep years, he hopes it includes sports.
“I’m ready to go. I’m excited,” he said. “There’s going to be some adjustments because of the changes this year, but I’m ready.”
Because of the pandemic, the VHSL reduced the number of games teams in Virginia will play this coming school year and shifted seasons, moving the fall sports to an early spring start.
“It’s going to be really cold,” Gilmer said of his thoughts of playing football in March. “That was my first thought. The whole season is going to be cold.”
Because of the seasons’ switch, Gilmer’s first sport will come in December with the start of basketball season.
Regardless of the season, Gilmer said he learned things in basic training that will help him become a senior leader with his team.
“I can’t put into words how many things I’ve learned as far as leadership when I was in basic training,” Gilmer said. “It taught me a lot about how to work with people in tough situations, and it taught me how to step up when you need to step up. I hope that I can use those skills this year.”
Gilmer’s military service could continue past college and the National Guard. He said he has considered entering the regular Army after college. But for now, his main thoughts are enjoying his senior year at Twin Springs.