Twin Springs entered the football season with high hopes.
The first big test for reaching one of those goals comes Saturday when coach Keith Warner’s Titans host perennial Cumberland District powerhouse J.I. Burton in a 3 p.m. kickoff.
The Titans (2-1) have their eyes on a district championship and a postseason berth. But Warner knows there’s a long way to go before the end of the season.
Burton has won 28 of 29 district games — including its past 14 — since becoming a member of the Cumberland in 2015.
“They have been the team to beat,” Warner said. “For our football program to take steps forward, we have to prove we belong.”
To do that, Warner said his team must control the line of scrimmage in order to slow the Raiders’ speedy offensive attack.
“They have guys that can make plays at any given time, so we have to be disciplined and really focus on reading our keys and doing our job at every position,” Warner said. “We will have to take care of the ball on offense and not give them extra possessions.”
Burton started the season with three straight losses, to Class 2 foes Ridgeview and Union and Region 1D championship contender Chilhowie, but now enters the meat of its schedule.
Saturday’s game is the first of back-to-back Cumberland contests Raiders coach Jacob Caudill knows his team has to win to compete for a fourth straight district title.
“It’s time for us to rebound and play the way we need to be playing,” Caudill said. “We have had a good two weeks of practice leading us up to this point.”
Caudill knows this is a different Twin Springs team this season and the Titans will be ready to challenge the Raiders.
“Twin Springs is well coached and has athletes,” he said. “We are going to have to play disciplined on defense and play smart. Offensively, we are going to have to execute and block through the whistle.
“I think Saturday will be a great atmosphere. Twin Springs knows what’s on the line in our first district matchup and we do, too. It’ll be a fun game.”
AROUND THE REGION
Gate City (1-2, 0-0) at Union (2-1, 1-0)
The Blue Devils are coming off their first win of the season, a 34-8 nondistrict victory over Marion.
Gate City’s offensive attack is led by senior Carson Jenkins, a William & Mary commit who rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns against the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Union’s offense counters with senior standout Zavier Lomax, who rushed 213 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s heart-breaking, 28-27 loss to Graham.
This Mountain 7 District contest isn’t likely to feature a lot of passing.
Lee High (0-2, 0-1) at Ridgeview (3-0, 1-0)
Lee High continues to look for its first win after 25 straight losses. Getting it against Mountain 7 foe Ridgeview will be a tall order.
The Generals’ have some weapons in their arsenal, including freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft. But the Wolfpack counter with the 1-2 punch of freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn and junior back Cannon Hill, who also helps lead a lights-out defensive unit.
Castlewood (0-3, 0-1) at Rye Cove (0-3, 0-1)
One Cumberland team will get its first win of the season Friday night.
Both squads are looking to regroup after shaky starts to the season.
Eastside (2-1, 0-0) at Holston (3-0)
The Spartans look to win their third straight nondistrict game, but they’ll have their hands full on the road against Hogoheegee District contender Holston.
Eastside coach Mike Rhodes likes a balanced offense, but he found a gem on the ground last week in Ethan Hill.
The senior rushed for 254 yards and a school single game-record six touchdowns against Honaker.
Thomas Walker (2-2) at Claiborne County (0-4)
The Pioneers look like the strong favorite in this interstate contest, but they may be a little road weary. Friday’s game will be the third in eight days Thomas Walker, the past two on the road.
Nevertheless, the numbers favor coach Nick Johnson’s squad. Claiborne County is giving up an average of 41.3 points per game.
Abingdon (2-1) at Tennessee High (1-2)
This is another interstate contest with the potential to be a good one.
Tennessee High looks to rebound after a big loss to David Crockett last week. But the Vikings will have a tough challenge against Abingdon, which is coming off an impressive shutout win against Richlands.
John Battle (0-3) at Patrick Henry (2-1)
This game between Washington County rivals always makes for an interesting contest.