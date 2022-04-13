NICKELSVILLE — Since Eastside began playing baseball in the Cumberland District, it has won every regular-season title and every district tournament title except one.
Twin Springs hopes to change that this year.
The Titans took their first step in doing that Wednesday by holding off two Eastside rallies to take a 10-9 win at Keith Memorial Park.
The Twin Springs victory marked the first time in the school’s history that it beat the Spartans on the diamond.
“It’s a huge win for our program, and more importantly we’re 1-0 in the conference,” Twin Springs coach Jared Finch said. “We’ve been playing well, and our bats finally came to life tonight.
“I’ve told our guys tonight if we can put the ball in play, good things will happen. We put the ball in play today, and that was huge for us.”
STARTING EARLY
The Titans (6-3, 1-0) wasted little time in taking the lead.
Twin Springs took advantage of two hits and two Eastside errors in the bottom of the first inning to score four runs and added another in the second to build a 5-0 lead.
Eastside’s Blake Jones cut the lead substantially in the third inning with a grand slam.
Twin Springs, in turn, scored four runs — including a three-run homer from Will Farmer — in the bottom of the third to increase its lead to 9-4.
The Titans scored another run in the fifth and held off a late-game rally from Eastside.
The Spartans scored four runs in the sixth inning and narrowed Twin Springs’ lead to one run in the seventh after Eastside loaded the bases with no out.
Twin Springs’ Mason Elliott pitched out of the final-inning jam to pick up the save.
“It was a big game filled with a lot of emotions,” Elliott said. “We knew what we had to do and came out and got the better of them.
“They’re a great ball team though. Hats off to them, it was a great game.”
At the plate, Elliott had two hits and an RBI.
The Titans also got two hits and an RBI from Tristan Counts, while Ryan Horne had two hits and four steals, including a steal of home.
Eastside’s Jones finished with five RBIs and two hits.
The Spartans also got three hits and an RBI from Christopher Steele, while Eli McCoy went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
TOUGH RIDE HOME
The road loss was a tough one for the Spartans, which got within one run on two occasions.
Eastside veteran coach Chris Clay said all the credit goes to Twin Springs.
“That is a 100% tribute to Jared and those guys and their hard work,” Clay said. “They pitched better, hit better and played better defense than we did tonight. And congratulations to them.”
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in Cumberland District action Friday.
Twin Springs plays Rye Cove at the Scott County Sports Complex in Gate City at 6 p.m., while Eastside travels to J.I. Burton.