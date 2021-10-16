GREENEVILLE — Tusculum ended a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 37-21 South Atlantic Conference win over Virginia-Wise at Pioneer Field.
A 68-yard touchdown pass from Ivan Corbin to Derrick Wright 31 seconds before halftime staked Tusculum to a 20-14 lead, and UVA Wise couldn't recover in the second half.
“Right before halftime is when we lost the game,” Cavaliers coach Dane Damron said. “We put a good drive together and missed a field goal. We had them pinned down there and let them out on a second-and-long on a run and then they had a couple of pass plays and they got that real long one. They got behind us and that’s inexcusable.
“And then they come out in the third quarter and they drive the ball on us and our offense in the third was nonexistent.”
The Pioneers outscored UVA Wise 17-7 in the second half.
DOMINATING THE HALF
Tusculum (3-4, 2-3) took control behind a solid passing offense and strong defensive effort.
Corbin completed 29 of 52 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Wright hauled in eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Tusculum finished with 539 offensive yards, 380 passing and 159 rushing, and its defense held UVA Wise to 312 yards.
The Cavaliers' unbalanced offense leaned heavily on the passing game. They threw the ball 56 times, completing 31, for 295 yards, a touchdown and an interception. They rushed 25 times for only 17 yards.
SCORING
The Cavaliers took the early lead with a pair of touchdown runs sandwiched around a Corbin TD throw to Will Shellenback.
UVA Wise's Jakoby Johnson scored from a yard out to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the first points of the day, and Jaevon Gillespie's 6-yard touchdown scamper put the visitors in front 14-6.
The Pioneers regained the lead on two more Corbin TD passes, to Justice Parham and Wright, and John Aiden Pittman's 31-yard field goal put them up 23-14.
UVA Wise embarked on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Lendon Redwine to Darrien Newton with 49 seconds to play in the third quarter to get within two at 23-21.
The Pioneers pulled away on Corbin's 4-yard scoring pass to Parham with 5:05 left and a 4-yard touchdown run by Cortney Jackson with less than a minute to play.
UVA Wise went only 5-for-18 on third downs while Tusculum converted 10 of 18 third-down chances.
The game was chockfull of penalties. Tusculum drew 12 yellow flags for 113 yards and UVA Wise committed eight penalties for 85 yards.