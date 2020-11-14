GREENEVILLE — The Tusculum University athletic department announced its policy for spectators for the upcoming 2020-2021 basketball season on Saturday.
The season tips off next Nov. 21 when Tusculum hosts Wingate University for a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Pioneer Arena.
The policies outlined affect only Tusculum home basketball games for the 2020-2021 season. Fans wishing to attend away games during the basketball season should verify the fan policies on each school’s website before traveling.
- Tusculum has established a seating capacity of 250 fans (10% capacity) for its home basketball games during the 2020-2021 season.
- Masks and face covers are required and fans should observe physical distancing at all times. Fans may sit in groups only if members reside in the same household. Groups must sit at a minimum of six feet apart. Anyone who does not abide by these policies will be asked to leave the facility.
- Attendance will be limited to: 1) families of Tusculum basketball student-athletes, coaches and support staff; 2) Tusculum faculty and staff; 3) Pioneer Club members (priority level only); and 4) families of visiting team student-athletes and coaches.
Attendance for the general public will not be allowed for Tusculum home basketball games during the 2020-2021 season.
- Seating will not be allowed behind the team areas or press row. End zone seating will be reserved for basketball student-athletes (home and visitor) to maximize physical distancing.
Concessions will not be sold during basketball games and the Tusculum University Chick-fil-A will not reopen until January when the general student body returns for the spring semester. Fans are asked to plan accordingly.
In-person classes for the 2020 fall semester end Nov. 20 when the majority of the student body will be going home for Thanksgiving break; students will not return to campus until Jan. 25, 2021.
A student ticket policy for all Tusculum home athletic events, including basketball, will be announced in January.
All Tusculum home basketball games will be made available, at no cost, on the Tusculum Athletics YouTube page. A radio broadcast of the game will be available on the Pioneer Sports Network on WSMG (95.5 FM and 1450 AM) and will also be streamed on the internet.
Attendance for the general public will not be allowed for Tusculum home basketball games during the 2020-2021 season.
Ticket allotments
Tusculum basketball student-athletes and coaches will receive two complimentary passes for family members, which must be reserved no later than 24 hours in advance of game day utilizing their ARMS software account. Family members must sign for the passes when entering the arena and gates will open one hour before game time.
A limited allotment of tickets for Tusculum faculty and staff will be available and may be reserved online through the Tusculum athletic department 24 hours prior to the day of the contest. No tickets will be issued the day of the contest.
Admittance for 2020-2021 Pioneer Club members will be awarded based on donor priority level and tickets — limit four per household — must be reserved for each contest date. Pioneer Club tickets must be reserved online. Contact assistant athletic director Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or email jealy@tusculum.edu for more information.
Each basketball student-athlete of the visiting team will be allowed two tickets to be purchased at the gate (which opens one hour prior to the first game listed). Visiting tickets are $7 each for all entrants 13 and older. Visiting teams are asked to submit a list of family members online to the Tusculum Athletic Department no later than 24 hours prior to the day of the contest.
Policies are subject to change and updates will be made on the Tusculum Athletic web site (www.TusculumPioneers.com) and on the department’s social media platforms.