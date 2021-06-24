PULASKI, Va. — The Pulaski River Turtles scored five runs in the fifth inning and took down the Kingsport Axmen 13-4 in Appalachian League action on Thursday night at Calfee Park.
The outburst after the Axmen had scored four runs to knot the game at 4 an inning earlier.
Irvin Escobar showcased the River Turtles’ power with a two-run homer to left field. Cameron Leary later followed with an RBI double and John Bay added a two-run double for the 9-4 lead.
Trailing 4-0 heading into the fourth, Kingsport (7-11) rallied. After MJ Rodriguez singled in a run and Orlando Salinas Jr. had an RBI groundout, Will Spears smacked a two-run single that tied the game.
Kingsport starter Malik Binns lasted two innings, giving up two hits, two walks and two runs. Justin Kenyon allowed two hits, two walks and two runs in an inning of work before former Dobyns-Bennett standout Brogan Beckner recorded three strikeouts in the fourth inning.
Jack Popolizio suffered the loss after allowing five hits and five runs in the disastrous fifth. Tyler Clayton pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to another former D-B standout, Matt Taylor, in the eighth.
A pair of two-run doubles by Pulaski’s Evan Minarovic and Escobar added to the Axmen’s misery.
Escobar finished 3-for-4 and drove in five runs to lead the charge for the River Turtles (10-8), who moved 3½ games behind East Division leader Princeton.
Kingsport pitchers gave up 12 hits and 12 walks.
UP NEXT
The teams are scheduled to play again Friday at 7 p.m.