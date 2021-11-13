GRAY — A manageable situation turned ugly in a hurry for Daniel Boone, and the Trailblazers were subsequently blown out of Nathan Hale Stadium in Friday’s second round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
Knoxville Central parlayed three Boone turnovers — all within a couple of minutes late in the second quarter — into three quick touchdowns and cruised into the state’s round of 16 with a 41-7 thumping of the mistake-prone Trailblazers.
Boone committed five turnovers altogether.
“That’s what we’ve kinda took care of in this four-game win streak, not turning the ball over,” said veteran Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “It just happens, and it just happened tonight.
“One fumble didn’t hurt us, but you can’t keep giving speed the ball because eventually it’s going to get loose. Nothing substitutes for speed.”
ASSUMING CONTROL
The Bobcats (9-3) led just 6-0 when Boone, having used much of the first-half clock with an effective ball-control offense, fumbled it away at its own 39-yard line on the first play following a Central punt.
On second down, wideout Will Siaway snagged a Ryan Bolton hitch pass and turned it into a lightning-quick 39-yard touchdown play for a 13-0 Bobcat lead with 4:52 left before halftime.
Boone (5-6) lost a fumble on its next offensive play as well, leading to a 9-yard TD hookup from Bolton to Kolby Long with 4:06 on the clock.
The Trailblazers turned it over again on their next possession, when Quisean Jackson intercepted a third-down Luke Jenkins pass and returned it 37 yards to the end zone for a sudden 27-0 Central edge with 2:51 still to play in the half.
“A couple breaks go our way and the ball gets on the ground ... we run to the ball and get after it,” Central coach Nick Craney said. “We were able to force some turnovers and they gave us a couple, and then we found a way in the second quarter to get some things going offensively and score.
“The play that sticks in my mind is the one by Will Siaway, where we throw a pitch screen to him and he takes it all the way in. That was a big boost for our offense and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”
BOBCATS PUT IT AWAY
Bolton hooked up with Long for a 23-yard TD pass midway through the third quarter to make it a 34-0 advantage, before another Boone turnover brought on a continuous clock less than three minutes into the fourth period.
Bolton completed 8 of 17 passes for 108 yards and the three touchdowns.
The Bobcats upped their lead to 41-0 with 9:43 remaining in the game, when Isaiah McGaha strip-sacked Jenkins and Chase Adams picked up the loose ball, rambling 19 yards to the end zone.
EARLY ACTION
Knox Central drove 73 yards in 13 plays to gain its 6-0 lead on a 7-yard run by running back Shannon Mills. Frank Johnson, who finished with a team-high 67 yards on the ground, did most of the work on that scoring drive.
Down 6-0, Boone was certainly still in it when it committed its first turnover, a first-down fumble after driving to the Central 30.
“You don’t execute in the playoffs, when there’s no do-over, you go home,” Jeremy Jenkins said. “They didn’t need the kind of help we gave them. It just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”
AVOIDING THE SHUTOUT
Boone got on the board with five minutes to play on a 38-yard dash to the end zone by Hagan Edwards, who finished with 82 yards rushing.