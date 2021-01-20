GRAY — Daniel Boone rallied from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to trail Tennessee High by a single bucket in the fourth.
The Trailblazers wouldn’t get any closer in a 67-53 Big Seven Conference basketball loss to the Vikings on Wednesday night.
Plagued by turnovers and an inability to hit open shots, the Trailblazers looked on as the Vikings pulled away. Boone coach Chris Brown was frustrated with his team’s inconsistency. One night after finishing strong in a win over Volunteer, the Trailblazers had 20 turnovers and went 4-for-19 from 3-point range to fall to 8-9 overall and 2-5 in the conference.
“Twenty turnovers, you’re not going to win against them,” Brown said. “We didn’t guard particularly well. We couldn’t stop their penetration in zone or man. We’re 4-for-19 from 3-point range, and then you’re chasing. We’re just not a smart basketball team. You see it with our turnovers, the way we rush and don’t slow down.”
They couldn’t slow down the guards for Tennessee High, which won its sixth straight game to improve to 7-9 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Nysiah Foote and Brayden Wilhoit each scored 14 points to lead the Vikings, who led 19-13 at the end of one quarter and 29-25 at the half. They pushed the lead to 12 in the third quarter before Boone rallied to trail 45-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
Boone closed within a basket in the fourth and as Brown pointed out they were still within four before a late run by Tennessee High. Wade Witcher totaled 12 points and Brandon Dufore added 10 for the Vikings.
Breyidon Gilliam scored a game-high 19 points to lead Daniel Boone. Caleb Head was next with nine points and four assists.
The teams are scheduled to play again next Tuesday at Viking Hall.