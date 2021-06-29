Seven-time Bristol Dragway champion Jerry Turner returned to the winners’ ranks at the latest DER Bracket Series event.
Competing in the in the Motorcycle class, the Bluff City racer won on a holeshot over Elizabethton’s Chris Johnson in the final round. Turner, on a Kawasaki, then blasted down the dragstrip in 5.858 seconds at 113.97 mph on a 5.83 dial-in. Johnson, riding a Haybosa, posted a 6.345-second run at 111.17 mph.
The Super Pro and Pro classes got down to Round 5 of eliminations Saturday, but rain washed out Sunday’s eliminations.
Johnson City’s Jake Ball, Fall Branch’s John Light and Hampton’s Josh Owens were among the Super Pro winners in the fifth round. Elizabethton’s Todd McKinney was among those in the last round of Pro eliminations.
Erik Colley had a .006 reaction time to beat fellow Bristol driver John Nelson in the Sportsman final. Jamie Radford of Radford also won on a holeshot to beat Nick Wishon in the Trophy final.
Abingdon’s Landon Bailey took the Junior Dragster, Division 1 win when Hampton’s Luke Hutchinson redlighted in the final round. Piper Cory of Banner Elk, North Carolina, defeated South Carolina racer Myles Heatherly in the Division 2 final.
Another Abingdon driver, Brianna Bailey, earned the Division 3 win despite Blountville’s Haely Bowers having a better reaction time.
Coming up at Bristol Dragway, the facility hosts the BTE World Footbrake Challenge from Thursday through Sunday. The event features the best footbrake racers in the country, and $15,000 goes to the winner of each day’s events.
The next DER Bracket Series races are scheduled July 24-25.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
It was a big night for the Gobble family last Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Josh Gobble held off rival Lance Gatlin to win the featured Limited Late Model race. In a battle of black Chevrolets, Gobble’s No. 88 crossed the finish line a half-second ahead of Gatlin’s No. 52 car. Elby Harrison, Alex Posey and Cameron Williams rounded out the top five.
Kirby Gobble added to the bounty by racing to a three-second win over Blayne Harrison in the Mod Street feature. T.J. O’Quinn claimed the third spot.
Kirby Gobble was a busy man, also finishing ninth in the Late Model feature and third in the Mod 4 race.
With a $1,000 bounty hanging over his head, Kevin Canter still found his way to victory lane in the Mod 4 feature. Dennis Arnold was second again a day after finishing runner-up to Canter at Kingsport Speedway.
Kingsport driver John Ketron won the Pure 4 feature with Larry Yeary and Ben Barker taking the other podium spots. Rob Austin, the Pure Street runner-up the previous night at Kingsport, won at Lonesome Pine ahead of Mike Mays and Buzz Smith.
Twin 50-lap Limited Late Model features highlight Saturday’s racing program. Grandstands open at 4 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Plenty of on-track fireworks lit up Kingsport Speedway last week, and this Friday’s program features an actual fireworks show after the races are over.
Fan Appreciation Night opens at 5 p.m., followed by practice and qualifying. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and fireworks are to cap the night.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Volunteer Speedway hosts an Independence Day “Firecracker at the Gap” with a five-division program plus a women’s powder puff race and fireworks show.
A 25-lap Crate Late Model feature headlines the on-track action. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps starting at about 7.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SUPERCROSS
Gabby Kindle of Fall Branch was runner-up in last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series women’s race on the Cathey’s Creek MX course in Forest City, North Carolina.
Jonesborough’s Noah Roy finished second in the 85cc Beginner race.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns to the Tri-Cities area on Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.