Because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the city of Nashville’s phased reopening plan, the TSSAA is moving the 2020 state cross country championships from Davidson County and the Steeplechase Course at Percy Warner Park.
The meet now is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-6 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The championships will be held over two days instead of the traditional one-day event in order to allow for safe social distancing.
2020 Cross Country State Championship Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 5 (All times CST)
10 a.m. — DI Large Class Girls Championship
10:40 a.m. — DI Large Class Boys Championship
2 p.m. — DI Small Class Girls Championship
2:40 p.m. — DI Small Class Boys Championship
Friday, Nov. 6 (All Times CST)
10 a.m. — DII AA Girls Championship
10:40 a.m. — DII AA Boys Championship
2 p.m. — DII A Girls Championship
2:40 p.m. — DII A Boys ChampionshipThe course will be open for preview and team packet pickup. The TSSAA asks that teams and spectators arrive at the park no earlier than two hours prior to their scheduled race.
This change will not affect the region meet schedules. All qualifying region meets still must be completed by Saturday, Oct. 31.
The state meet has been held at Percy Warner Park every year since 1971 either on a 3-mile or a 5-kilometer course. The last time that the state meet was somewhere other than Percy Warner was in 1970 at Two Rivers High School in Nashville.