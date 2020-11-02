West Ridge Principal Dr. Josh Davis said his school went by TSSAA policy when it submitted enrollment numbers for classification purposes, but the state organization has apparently become dissatisfied with what it believes are uncounted students.
The new high school, which is scheduled to open its doors in 2021, turned in a projected enrollment of 1,448. That figure allowed West Ridge to avoid being placed in Class 6A for each of the next two football seasons. It did not affect other sports because the school will be in the largest classification.
It was a “worst-case” estimate, which Davis said the TSSAA has allowed for all new schools.
“I’m disappointed in the TSSAA,” Davis said Monday. “This is their process. We have followed their process and provided our reasoning. And they said it was OK and put us in Class 5A.”
But on Monday, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said his organization isn’t accepting the figure without discussion.
“Our staff has real concerns about this figure,” Childress said. “We have questioned the estimated numbers, and the (Sullivan County) Board of Education has given us information about how they came up with the figure. We will present their logic to the TSSAA Board of Control on Nov. 12, and it will be up to the (BOC members) to decide whether or not they accept the estimated enrollment figures.”
At issue is the number of current students in the system. Enrollment figures from 2018 show the total from Sullivan Central (845), Sullivan South (828) and Sullivan North (449) adding up to 2,122. Sullivan East cuts into that number somewhat, but its enrollment projection increased by only 32 students.
Overall, the difference between 2,117 and 1,448 has the appearance of well over 600 students not being counted.
“In our opinion these students need to be accounted for, but we cannot say what the (Board of Control) will do,” Childress said.
One of the bigger issues with these potentially uncounted students is their athletic record. If they aren’t counted toward any school for enrollment, how could the TSSAA tie them to West Ridge for athletic purposes? Would they become “free agents” and be able to attend any school without sitting out for a year, even without a bona fide change of address?
That’s a massive headache the TSSAA doesn’t want to deal with and likely a big reason it is bringing the situation before the Board of Control in an expedited manner. Davis said it was up to the TSSAA to make the decision about the athletic record of students.
According to Davis’ numbers, the current total for 2020 is 1,934. Even with that figure, West Ridge had to find a path to exclude 486 students.
Davis explained the school’s reasoning for the lower number in several terms, including annual enrollment decreases at each of the three schools. He said that decrease is 12%.
“Normally we see a decline in enrollment every single year,” Davis said.
It should be noted, however, that enrollment declines could have been impacted by aging schools. As a brand-new school, West Ridge should be more attractive to some students. Also, it is possible there will be more eighth-graders moving into West Ridge next year than graduating seniors from Central, South and North.
Davis said more students can be subtracted by those entering the Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy.
“We don’t know the effects of COVID,” Davis said. “We don’t know how many will choose the virtual option.”
COVID-19 is a wild card. In a normal year, no school would be able to use potential virtual losses as reasons for submitting a lower enrollment figure.
Another area for subtraction, Davis said, is out-of-zone students who attended Sullivan County schools. West Ridge might not be as convenient as the previous Sullivan County schools, and those students may not come, he said.
Davis said it would not be in the best interest of the student-athletes to project an enrollment of 1,900. He also said he would not have a problem with the school’s football team competing in Class 5A if the enrollment winds up being that much.
“No, because of what happened at Sullivan Central a few years ago,” he said. “Because of a clerical error, Central had to compete against bigger schools when it should have been in a smaller classification.”
Davis said the TSSAA Board of Control meeting on Nov. 12 wouldn’t be in time to force a change in classifications.
“I’ve already signed contracts for football games with Class 5A schools,” Davis said. “We’ve also signed a contract with Dobyns-Bennett for the second game of the season.”
HOW FAR WILL THEY GO?
Predicting how the high school football postseason will finish in a pandemic is fraught with peril.
Two public schools have already announced they will miss the playoffs because of COVID-19: Region 6-3A champion Stewart County is out along with Region 2-4A third-place finisher Chattanooga Howard. Region 3-4A champion DeKalb County announced it was out, but the TSSAA confirmed Monday the school may have changed course on that decision.
There will likely be more than just a handful of forfeits in this year’s postseason, and it could dramatically alter the final outcome in each class. In 1993, the TSSAA gave a bye to region champions in the first year of the five-classification setup. In Class 5A, six of the eight teams that received byes lost the following week. The overall record for teams with a bye was 22-18 despite all 40 of those teams being region champions.
The problem seemed to be the teams that played in the first round had the momentum of a playoff win, and the week of rest didn’t make up the difference for the teams with a bye. The format was scrapped after one season.
But the unfortunate reality of this year is teams will have bye weeks, and likely not just in the first round. Whether it follows the 1993 history course remains to be seen.
Taking all of those things into consideration, here’s a prediction of how far each of the area teams could go in the 2020 postseason.
Class 6A
Dobyns-Bennett — quarterfinals (Maryville is the potential stumbling block)
Science Hill — first round (see above)
Class 5A
David Crockett — semifinals (may face Knoxville Central in quarterfinals)
Daniel Boone — first round (if the Trailblazers get past South-Doyle, they could eclipse Crockett for a quarterfinal berth)
Tennessee High — first round (Halls and a three-week absence will be tough for the Vikings to overcome)
Class 4A
Elizabethton — finals (potential meetings with Anderson County and Tullahoma appear to be serious challenges; and Greeneville shouldn’t be counted out, either)
Sullivan South — second round (Elizabethton likely awaits)
Class 3A
Unicoi County — first round (Gatlinburg-Pittman may be too tough)
Johnson County — first round (Alcoa. Enough said.)
Class 2A
Happy Valley — second round (beating South Greene on the road would be tough)
Hampton — second round (only two teams have competed with Meigs County for four quarters)
Class 1A
Cloudland — first round (if the Highlanders can beat Midway, a quarterfinal berth is a strong possibility)
Unaka — first round (Greenback has a very solid tradition)
RAMSEY EXPLOSIONS
Over the last two games, Unaka’s Devin Ramsey has a season’s worth of statistics. The junior receiver has 30 receptions for 529 yards and eight touchdowns.
In just those two games, Ramsey would rank No. 4 in Northeast Tennessee for receiving yards and just outside the top 10 for touchdowns.
His younger brother has been equally hot. Landon, the Rangers’ sophomore quarterback, has thrown for 625 with 10 touchdowns in his last two contests. Unaka defeated Hancock County 56-16 and lost 50-44 to Sunbright.
STATE’S TOP OFFENSES
Trenton Peabody ended the regular season with the most points scored. The Golden Tide was able to play all 10 games and totaled 444 points.
Elizabethton, which played nine games, scored 443 points.
Rounding out the top five were Henry County (432), McMinn County (426) and Anderson County (420).
STATE’S TOP DEFENSES
Pearl-Cohn finished its regular season with four straight shutouts and gave up only 28 points to lead the state. The Nashville school, however, played just six games.
Alcoa surrendered only 43 points in 10 games with five shutouts.
South Pittsburg (49), Maryville (60), Hollow Rock-Bruceton (65) and Red Bank (65) rounded out the top five.
PICK OF THE WEEK David Crockett 45, Sevier County 28
The Smoky Bears can score some points, totaling at least 20 in every game this season. But the Pioneers have plenty of offensive capability as well, and their defense has been more consistent.
Picks record: 7-3.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK Prince Kollie, David Crockett
It was classic Kollie, perhaps the best performance of his high school career to date.
In a 42-30 win over Morristown East, Kollie carried 18 times for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also hauled in three passes for 128 yards and a score.
From his linebacker position, the Notre Dame commitment finished with 18 tackles, including one for loss. He also picked off a pass and returned it 53 yards.
Add up these numbers and Kollie’s 379 all-purpose yardage was one of the best totals in Crockett school history.
THE HOGS AWARD Volunteer Falcons
Closing out the season with a solid 20-6 win over Cocke County, the Vol Hogs pounded away all night, clearing a path 142 yards on 32 carries for workhouse back Cameron Johnson.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK Daniel Boone Trailblazers
With leading rusher and scorer Brennan Blair not available, the Trailblazers’ defense kicked it into high gear.
The defense scored three times in a 44-14 win over Cherokee, getting two pick-sixes and a fumble return for another score.