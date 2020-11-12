Sullivan County’s West Ridge will have to line up against the biggest schools in football next season.
During the recent classification procedure, the new high school in Blountville turned in a projected enrollment of 1,448 and landed in Class 5A. But the TSSAA rejected that figure Thursday at its Board of Control meeting in Murfreesboro and put the new high school in Class 6A for football.
The TSSAA declined to accept West Ridge’s assertion of an annual-decline percentage, pushing the enrollment figure above the 1,512-student threshold for Class 6A schools.
West Ridge will be in Region 1-6A with Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Morristown East, Jefferson County and William Blount — which won its appeal to move from Region 2.