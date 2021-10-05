SEVIERVILLE — Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox finished in a tie for fourth and Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace tied for 20th after Tuesday’s final round of the TSSAA Class AA Golf Championships at Sevierville Golf Club.
Simcox recorded four birdies in Tuesday’s round and closed with a 1-over 71 for a two-day total of 4-over 144, eight shots behind winner Sophia Dipaolo of Franklin.
Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk improved by 12 shots from the opening round, and her 6-over 76 left her in a tie for 23rd at 164.
Lovelace’s round included two birdies and 14 pars, and he closed with an even-par 72 to finish at 4-over 148. Macon County’s Maddox Crowder shot a two-day 9-under 135 to edge Knox West’s Carson Kammon by one stroke for the individual crown.
Science Hill’s Matthew Hogan fired a 1-under 71 for a 145 total that left him tied for 12th and helped the Hilltoppers tie for fifth in the team event after a seven-shot improvement from the first round. They ended the tournament at 27-over 603, 12 shots behind winner Brentwood.
John Cheek closed with a 75, and McKibben Teal and Arnav Madhok each turned in a 76 for Science Hill’s countable scores.
Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton tied for 26th after closing with a 77 for a two-day 149.
Clarksville’s girls won the team championship by 15 shots, finishing at 23-over 303.