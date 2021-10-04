SEVIERVILLE — The TSSAA Class AA Golf Championships got underway after a two-hour delay Monday at Sevierville Golf Club.
Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton led the local contingent with an even- par 72 and Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace was at 4-over 76.
Macon County’s Maddox Crowder held the first-round lead after a 6-under 66.
In the girls’ tournament, Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox was tied for sixth after a 3-over 73 that included an eagle on the par-5 third hole. Simcox will go in to the final day five shots behind leader Franklin’s Sophia Dipaolo.
Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk shot an 88 and was tied for 31st.
In the team competition, the Science Hill boys shot a 17-over 305 to sit fourth in the eight-team field. Brentwood led at 4 over, five shots up on second-place Halls. The ’Toppers were two strokes behind East Hamilton and a shot ahead of Dickson County.
Matthew Hogan topped Science Hill’s first-round effort with a 2-over 74. The Hilltoppers also counted McKibben Teal’s 76, John Cheek’s 77 and Arnav Madhok’s 78.
Hogan was in an eight-way tie for 19th.