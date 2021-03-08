Only 23 of the 24 spots have been filled for the girls state basketball tournament because of an unusual situation in West Tennessee.
After Arlington’s win over Dyer County in the Region 7-AAA semifinals on March 2 — according to a Daily Memphian story, which referred to a police report — Dyer County coach Derek McCord was assaulted in the parking lot following the game. The alleged assailant was identified as the son of Arlington coach Ashley Shields. The report also said Shields’ son was driven from the scene by an Arlington girls basketball player.
The latter got the TSSAA involved and Arlington was removed from postseason play. Arlington forfeited the region championship to Hardin County.
However, a group of Arlington parents filed a court injunction, and Arlington was restored to the postseason as a region runner-up. The sectional game against Collierville was moved to Monday and then to Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A circuit court judge will reportedly hear the case Tuesday morning.
If the game is played, the winner will advance to play Blackman in Thursday’s state quarterfinal contest. Otherwise, Collierville would advance by forfeit to play Blackman.
FAVORITES
Class AAA — Bradley Central and Bearden, which could be headed for a semifinal showdown have been No. 1 and No. 2 all season the Class AAA rankings.
Favorite: Bearden
Class AA — With No. 1 Jackson South Side and No. 2 Upperman out of the mix, five teams can lay claim to the role of favorite: Westview, Grainger, Macon County, Northview Academy and Meigs County. None of them have a state title in the trophy case.
Favorite: Westview
Class A — It may come down to a potential semifinal showdown between Gibson County and Summertown, but Clarkrange has eight titles and can’t be ignored.
Favorite: Gibson County
CLASS AA ODDITY
Grainger will play Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Class AA tournament, and the Lady Grizzlies enter having played three times as many games as the Panthers.
Grainger is 33-3 while Maplewood, which started the season late because of the pandemic, has a record of 11-1.
GOLF UPDATE
Wally Proffitt has taken over as the head boys golf coach at Tennessee High.
Proffitt is leaving the Vikings’ football staff after 25 years to move into the new role. He replaces Bob Zeiger, a 49-year veteran of the Tennessee High golf program who retired after the 2020 season.
KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC
Former Daniel Boone coach Travis Mains guided the Lady Irish to the Division II Class AA state basketball finals, but his team came up short in a 41-34 decision against Memphis Hutchison on Saturday.
Former Science Hill standout Jeila Greenlee led Catholic with 11 points. Former Liberty Bell Middle School standout Sydney Mains, a freshman, totaled nine points.