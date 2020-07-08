For high school football fans who want to see football begin on Aug. 21, this was like scoring in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime.
It wasn’t a victory, but the fight continues.
The meat of the TSSAA Board of Control meeting Wednesday was apparently conducted behind closed doors, and the public crumbs were disseminated in this statement: “There will be no vote on a contingency plan.”
At least not now.
TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said his organization is still in the discussion stage with Governor Bill Lee’s office. Gov. Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency through Aug. 29, which included a proviso that prevented contact sports — football and girls soccer — from regular practices.
The TSSAA is trying to get the governor’s office to exempt high schools from the no-contact order, like it did for college and professional teams. With that exemption, football practices could begin as scheduled on July 27.
“From those conversations, we decided it was best to delay any vote on a contingency plan,” Childress said during the meeting.
And the current end result is this: So you’re telling me there’s a chance.
“I guess the hope is they have some insight, or at least the governor gave them hope we will get to have a regular season,” said Dobyns-Bennett head football coach Joey Christian. “We’re way behind right now, but I’m OK with that if we get to have a full season.”
Cherokee head coach Cody Baugh said Wednesday’s decision didn’t sit well with him.
“The decision to delay (a vote) is hard to deal with because we do not know what direction to go,” Baugh said. “By making any decision for the contingency plan, it would have allowed us to create our plan of action. Now we are just playing a waiting game. Again.”
Unicoi County coach Drew Rice was on the same side of the fence with Baugh.
“It’s frustrating to still to not have clear answers and not to be able to tell our guys what their season is going to look like,” Rice said. “However, I think they delayed the vote because they feel confident the governor will permit high school sports to start on time — or close to on time — with a full schedule and full playoff structure. I don’t see any other logical reason for not voting today if they didn’t feel like that was still on the table.
“I also think they began to really look at how discarding every team in the state’s schedule, and starting from scratch, really isn’t as easy as some may think. If schools are going to be open in August with 1,000 and 2,000 kids in the same building, I don’t see why in the world we can’t be outside playing football.”
The contingency plans on the table are:
Option 1
A seven-game schedule with full playoffs.
Option 2
An eight-game regular season with only region champions and runners-up qualifying for the playoffs.
Option 3
Nine games with a region-champions-only postseason.
Option 4
A 10-game schedule with no playoffs.
TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie explained the reason for the delay in the public’s admittance to the online meeting.
“Executive Session is a meeting between the Board (or Legislative Council) and our attorneys,” Gillespie said. “It is an attorney-client privilege meeting that occurs at every single Board or Council meeting. Sometimes it's on the front end of the meeting, and sometimes at the end. Today it happened to be at the beginning of the meeting.”
Childress put the onus on high school football fans across the state to make the season happen in 2020.
"If we have any chance of having fall sports, we encourage everyone to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands to help everyone reach the goal of getting the numbers down," Childress said.