BRISTOL, Tenn.— Martin Truex Jr. stormed through the field Monday in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and left his competitors in his dust at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who has limited experience racing on dirt, surprised himself by dominating the Camping World Truck Series race on the track’s temporary dirt surface. Starting 15th, Truex raced the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota to the lead at the end of Stage 1.
He led the final two stages, leading 105 of the 150 laps overall and rolling to a 1.149-second win over runner-up Ben Rhodes.
Truex’s only previous win at Bristol came on the concrete in a 2004 Xfinity Series race.
“You always expect to win when you come to the racetrack, but I’m pleasantly surprised to say the least,” he said. “We came here this weekend and I wanted to run this truck just to get some experience and try to help with the Cup car. Who would have thought that I would get my first truck series victory on dirt?
“This was a lot of fun. We weren’t supposed to come here and win. That’s really the icing on the cake.”
Truex became the 35th driver to win in all three of NASCAR’s top three series.
Rhodes, driving the No. 99 Toyota, missed a shift on the final restart, allowing Truex to scoot away. He felt the mistake took away a great opportunity to score his first Bristol win.
“I was running him back down the last few laps,” Rhodes said. “I had an issue getting it into fourth gear early on and didn’t think much of it. I just missed the shift. It’s a bummer, the closest I’ve been at winning here. I’m a little aggravated with myself. I really thought I could have brought home a trophy.”
Raphael Lessard, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe completed the top five.
After Saturday’s heat races were canceled because of a muddy track and torrential rains caused another postponement Sunday, Monday’s race featured picture-perfect conditions, and the action-packed race saw 12 cautions for 56 laps and 11 lead changes.
Although no one had the speed to match Truex, the racing behind him often went two- and three-wide.
NOTABLE FINISHES
Parker Kligerman, who was driving the No. 75 Toyota fielded by the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team, finished eighth.
Truex and Briscoe were among the six Cup Series drivers, including pre-race favorite Kyle Larson, in the field, but Larson never was a factor. He ran into the back of Mike Marlar’s slowed truck in turn 3 and was collected by Danny Bohn as his truck spun sideways. Larson finished 35th in the 40-car field.
“My spotter said they were slow down the backstretch,” Larson said. “I saw everybody down at the bottom so I thought I would go up top and make up some spots. I committed to the top and there was somebody there. Then I slid down there and the 30 didn’t have anywhere to go.”
The other Cup drivers’ finishes were Bubba Wallace in 11th, former series champion Kevin Harvick in 15th and Daniel Suarez in 17th.
Pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek, who was involved in a multi-truck accident with Matt Crafton, finished 39th. He held onto the series points lead but wasn’t happy with Crafton or Derek Kraus, who slid into his wrecked truck seconds after he hit the wall.
“Matt just hooked me. I will keep that one in the memory bank,” Nemechek said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with the 19 (Kraus) and his spotter. I guess they need some glasses.”