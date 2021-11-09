Martin Truex Jr. added to his record as the top-performing driver of the last five years with his second-place finish to Kyle Larson in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix.
It’s something not getting a ton of recognition, which is understandable with Larson’s great season of 10 wins — including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bristol Night Race. In addition, Larson won major races on dirt in sprint cars, midgets and late models, showing a versatility unmatched by any other NASCAR race.
Truex, who was gaining on Larson in the closing laps of Sunday’s race, has been the most consistent driver in the Cup Series. Over the last five years, he has won the 2017 NASCAR championship, been series runner-up three times and collected 24 wins.
Not bad for a guy who had just two wins the first 10 years of his career.
Obviously, like Larson, a major change for Truex was an upgrade in equipment. Truex joined Furniture Row Racing in 2015 after Kurt Busch had taken the team’s performance to a new level. When the No. 78 Toyota team closed operations following the 2018 season, Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn moved to the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing organization.
They picked up right where they left off with seven victories in 2019. Truex won just once in 2020 with new crew chief James Small, but he tied Alex Bowman with four wins, second only to Larson, this season.
Truex has at least 13 top-five and 20 top-10 finishes in each of the last five seasons. The New Jersey native has even topped Toyota teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in the win column. Busch has 21 wins and Hamlin has 17 over the last five seasons.
Kevin Harvick, after a winless 2021, ranks second overall to Truex with 23 wins over the last five seasons. Brad Keselowski is next among the Ford drivers with 14 victories and Joey Logano, the 2018 champion, has 10 wins over the time period.
Despite sitting out the 2020 season, Larson leads the Chevy contingent with 14 wins since 2017. That’s one more than the total produced by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Jason Ketron drove his red No. 26A Honda to victory in last Saturday’s Pure 4 War race at Lonesome Pine Speedway.
The Kingsport driver took home the $3,050 winner’s purse after 100 laps on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Another Kingsport driver, William Hale, finished runner-up in his No. 47 Chevrolet. Johnson City racer Brandon Sutherland was the pole winner and finished third.
John Ketron, the race winner’s father, finished fourth, with Chris Neeley rounding out the top five. There were 38 drivers who tried to qualify for the 30-car main event.