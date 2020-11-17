BRISTOL, Tenn. — Business is about to pick up at Bristol Motor Speedway next March.
The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be the primary support series for the Cup Series as part of the Food City Dirt Race weekend. The change became apparent last month when the Xfinity Series, normally part of the BMS spring weekend, listed Bristol Motor Speedway on only Sept. 17 as part of its 2021 schedule.
During a Tuesday function to announce Sugarlands Distilling Co. as the official moonshine of BMS, a Sugarlands representative said the product would be available during next spring’s Cup and truck series races.
“We will announce later this week what the schedule will look like for 2021,” said Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager. “Putting dirt on the track is a huge opportunity. It’s natural for us to say how else are we going to use it or showcase the venue when the dirt is down.”
The Food City Dirt Race will be the first time in over 50 years the Cup Series has raced on dirt, dating to Richard Petty’s win in September 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. Adding to the truck series to the weekend slate makes sense because the teams already have a dirt-track package for their annual visit to the Eldora Speedway in Ohio, where they have raced since 2013.
The change avoids adding significant expense for the Xfinity teams, which operate on much tighter budgets than their Cup counterparts.
OUTLAWS AND MORE
Caldwell didn’t address rumors of the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars racing at BMS just prior to NASCAR weekend. The track hosted both late models and World of Outlaws sprints when the racing surface was covered in dirt in 2000.
When the World of Outlaws Late Model schedule was revealed weeks ago, an unspecified event was listed for April 9-10 but later taken off the series’ website, although that date remains open. There also is talk of a grassroots racing weekend that would give local drivers a chance to compete on the Bristol dirt.
“We are looking at some events that have a local flavor and give local dirt racers a chance to enjoy Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said. “We’re doing the dirt this year and who knows if we will do it again? We want to make sure we take advantage of it while it’s down.”
Last Wednesday, Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway released a statement about the NHRA possibly returning in 2021. The Thunder Valley Nationals were left off the announced schedule.
“We continue our conversations with NHRA about Bristol Dragway’s 2021 schedule and will provide more information once finalized," the statement said.
SUGARLANDS EXPERIENCE
Tuesday’s sponsor announcement focused on fan activities involving the new Sugarlands Shine Bar 360 located inside the speedway. Turn 4 inside the infield will be home to the Sugarlands Rooftop Bar.
The Gatlinburg-based distillery is introducing a corn whiskey to celebrate the 60th anniversary of racing at BMS. One of the signature cocktails will be the Sugarlands “Dirt Slide” in homage of the dirt track.
“Stock car racing and moonshine go hand in hand, so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our roots and kick off our 60th anniversary season in 2021 than by introducing a special limited-edition corn whiskey with Sugarlands Distilling,” Caldwell said. “As the official moonshine of NASCAR and now Bristol Motor Speedway, they are going to bring even more energy to the fan experience and I can’t wait to toast this year’s Food City Dirt Race winner with a Sugarlands’ ‘Dirt Slide’ signature cocktail.”