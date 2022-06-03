BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle may have claimed its anticipated championship, but Gate City made sure it wasn’t a walk in the park in Friday night’s Region 2D baseball final.
Still, the talented and confident Trojans were never in much danger of losing, scoring five runs over the first two innings and easing to a 6-3 victory over Gate City at DeVault Stadium.
Battle received a bases- loaded, bases-clearing double from Nolan Sailor to cap a four-run first inning, and the Trojans were on their way to earning a state quarterfinal home game.
The Trojans (18-8) host Alleghany on Tuesday. Gate City (12-14) takes the highway to meet once-beaten Appomattox, which ripped Alleghany 14-0 for the Region 2C title.
ASSUMING COMMAND
Battle wasted no time in punishing Gate City starter John Little, who issued two walks and was burdened by an infield error prior to Sailor’s big blast.
Elijah Childress plated the first run with a two-out sacrifice fly, before an infield single from Landon Odum reloaded the bases. Sailor then blasted his booming two-bagger to make it 4-0.
“It was an 0-2 count and I told myself to shorten up my swing and hit something in the zone,” the senior said. “I read it and it looked like a good pitch to attack and try to get us some runs.
“When I hit it my first thought as I saw it go over the left fielder’s head was, ‘No way I just hit a home run out of here.’ But it hit at the base of the fence and I knew that would do the job.”
It sure put the Blue Devils in a sudden hole.
“We got behind the 8-ball there early,” Gate City skipper Jonathon Salyer said. “At the beginning of the year, we get down 4-0 like that we’d probably just fold and get beat 15, 16-0. But we fought back.”
Battle upped its edge to 5-0 with a run in the second on an RBI single by Jon Allan Richardson.
Sailor and Odum each had two of Battle’s six base hits.
SHUTTING THEM DOWN
Gate City, which got a two-run single from Ryan Jessee to make it a 5-2 game in the top of the third, stayed in the fray behind the impressive mound work of reliever Zachary DePriest.
A freshman left-hander, DePriest came on to start the second frame and finished his outing with two runs allowed — one earned — while giving up four hits and two free passes.
“Didn’t know how he’d handle pitching in a region game,” Salyer said. “He’s actually been hit in the head twice this year, so he’s missed a lot of the season and we didn’t really know what we’d get out of him. But I’m super proud of him going forward, knowing we have him we can throw.”
SILLS GETS IT DONE
Sophomore right-hander Noah Sills gained the win, going six innings before yielding to freshman standout Evan Hankins to pick up a save with three strikeouts on 12 pitches.
Sills struck out seven, walked just one and allowed all five Gate City hits, two by Brayden Cox,
Cox collected a fifth-inning RBI to slice the Trojans’ advantage to 5-3.
An unearned run in the Battle fifth provided the final margin.
“When you get to this point, with young kids, it’s momentum, it’s how you control it and catching a few breaks,” said Battle coach Jimmy Gobble, a seven-year major league pitcher who starts three all-star-caliber freshmen. “Let’s hope we can stay in that bubble and control what we can, and not get too high or too low and stay as even-keeled as we can. I like where we’re at.”