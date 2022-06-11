SALEM — The clock struck midnight for the John Battle baseball team on Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 championship game at Salem Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans (20-9) fell to Appomattox County 4-2 after reaching the state title game for the first time since 2017.
The Raiders (23-1) raced to a three-run lead in the first inning. Alex Caruso drove in their first run on a fielder’s choice and the second scored on a passed ball. Hunter Garrett’s two-out RBI single capped the outburst.
Appomattox County pushed its lead to 4-0 in the second on an RBI groundout from Nate Dillon.
Battle missed an opportunity to get on the scoreboard when Landon Odum was thrown out at the plate to end the fourth inning, but the Trojans finally got their offense going in the fifth.
Will Purifoy, Jackson Gayle and JonAlan Richardson came up with consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs. Porter Gobble delivered an RBI single and Evan Hankins drew a full-count walk that scored Gayle and halved Battle’s deficit.
The promising inning came to a controversial end, however. The Trojans were called for interference when the Raiders were attempting to turn a double play.
Battle threatened again in the bottom of the seventh. Gobble reached on a two-out single, but Hankins grounded out to second to end the game.