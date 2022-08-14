Experienced junior class brings promise to Trojans

Juniors looking to contribute this year for John Battle are, front row, from left: Caleb Lockhart, Izaya Selz, Braxton Emerson, Christian Rector, Brayden Emerson, Nick Freeman; and back row, from left: Gavin Chappell, Braedyn Bailey, Ethan Dillard, Noah Sills, Jessee Owens, Dawson Aspiote and Broadie Bailey.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — Broadie Bailey had a tough football season as a sophomore when he, along with his John Battle teammates, suffered through a winless 2021 campaign.

“Last year was a learning year,” the junior said. “We had a lot of first-year players come out and we were just kind of thrown under the bus (and onto the field) at that point with all the younger guys.”

John Battle coach Bradley Ricker

