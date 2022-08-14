Juniors looking to contribute this year for John Battle are, front row, from left: Caleb Lockhart, Izaya Selz, Braxton Emerson, Christian Rector, Brayden Emerson, Nick Freeman; and back row, from left: Gavin Chappell, Braedyn Bailey, Ethan Dillard, Noah Sills, Jessee Owens, Dawson Aspiote and Broadie Bailey.
BRISTOL, Va. — Broadie Bailey had a tough football season as a sophomore when he, along with his John Battle teammates, suffered through a winless 2021 campaign.
“Last year was a learning year,” the junior said. “We had a lot of first-year players come out and we were just kind of thrown under the bus (and onto the field) at that point with all the younger guys.”
Bailey said he and the Trojans learned the ropes of varsity football while they were on the field.
“Everyone else was older and had senior classes. We had like two seniors last year,” Bailey said.
“We just had a learning year.”
MOVING FORWARD
This year the Trojans have four seniors, but the roster also includes 13 juniors — most of whom gained starting experience last year.
“Last year about 90% of us were sophomores and starting,” said Bailey, who also plays baseball and basketball for the Trojans. “This junior class has come up and has experience now and knows how to play. These next two years, I feel like, are going to be something special here.
“I just feel like we’re going to put a lot of scores on the board that are going to shock people.”
LOOKING GOOD
Bailey and two of his teammates from baseball featured in the Battle football team’s 55-27 win over Eastside in Friday’s preseason benefit game at Battle. Noah Sills, a junior, threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Bailey. The other two TD passes went to junior Izaya Selz.
Elijah Childress, a sophomore also out for football this year after a successful baseball season, rushed for two touchdowns.
Like Bailey, Battle coach Bradley Ricker thinks his junior class will have plenty to offer this season.
“To be honest, they probably were not ready for a varsity contest last year, but that experience has really helped them out and it really helps them get prepared for the next two years,” Ricker said. “They’ve been talking about how the game is slowing down for them, which is where we want to be this year.”
Struggling through without a win last season is something Ricker hopes translates into better play — and outcomes — this year.
“The great thing about that junior class is that they’ve seen adversity,” he said. “They saw that last year, so they should feel confident, in my opinion, coming into this year after going through that and experiencing that. And now they got a taste of success Friday night.”
Ricker is hopeful the success in Friday’s benefit game only makes his players hungrier for more and that it translates to wins on the field.
